Baylor vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
Baylor and Colorado start Big 12 play on Saturday night in Boulder with each team looking to move closer to bowl eligibility.
Both teams bounced back from Week 2 blowout losses with resounding wins in Week 3 and now will look to start conference play in good form against one another. The Colorado offense is the story in this one, with Sheduer Sanders playing at an elite level with the likes of Travis Hunter showing out every week.
Can the Buffs notch a home win? Here’s how to bet this one:
Baylor vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Baylor: +1.5 (-105)
- Colorado: -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Baylor: +105
- Colorado -126
Total: 53.5 (Over -118/Under -104)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Baylor vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 20th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Folsom Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Baylor Record: 2-1
- Colorado Record: 2-1
Baylor vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
Baylor
Dequan Finn: Finn missed the Baylor win against Air Force, but is practicing this week in the lead-up to the Big 12 opener. The Toledo transfer did struggle in his only look against comparable competition, completing only nine of 21 passes for 115 yards, which could open the door for backup Sawyer Robertson to get a look in this one if he struggles again.
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: Sanders has passed for 999 yards in three games this season, amongst the most in the country as the Buffs continue to lean on the quarterback’s pinpoint accuracy to move the ball.
Baylor vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
Both teams have done a good job taking care of business against inferior competition, but when the team plays up in class it struggles. However, where do these teams truly lie?
I’ll give the edge to the Colorado offense that has a proven gameplan with Sanders and the bevy of wide receivers that can test a Baylor defense that hasn’t faced much of a passing game just yet.
Last season, Baylor was outside the top 100 in EPA/Pass on defense and this will be the first full 60-minute test for the Bears defense.
This season, the Bears only have 11 tackles for loss, which makes me think it's gotten by on an easy schedule, the team is allowing less than 10 points per game thus far. The Bears went down 23-0 before Utah lost quarterback Cam Rising for the game, leading to a significant change in-game script.
Against a Colorado team with a high ceiling on offense, and some questions about Baylor’s offense moving forward, I’ll back the Buffs at home.
