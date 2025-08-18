Bengals vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction for NFL Preseason Week 2
Week 2 of the NFL preseason wraps up with what I believe could be a potential Super Bowl matchup.
Both the Bengals and Commanders dropped their preseason openers, but the narratives were very different: Cincinnati got Joe Burrow meaningful work in a sharp showing, while Washington kept franchise QB Jayden Daniels on ice.
That should change this week, with both Burrow and Daniels expected to see the field early, making for one of the more intriguing quarterback matchups of the preseason slate.
The last time these two franchises met in an exhibition, Cincinnati’s depth won out, and given the contrast in approaches this August, the same script could play out again.
Bengals vs. Commanders Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Bengals -3.5 (-115)
- Commanders +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bengals (-190)
- Commanders (+160)
Total
- Over 42.5 (-120)
- Under 42.5 (-102)
Bengals vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Monday, August 18, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Bengals Record: 0-1
- Commanders Record: 0-1
Bengals vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction
Burrow was dazzling in Week 1, completing 9 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and Zac Taylor has already signaled that more reps are coming. Then there’s Desmond Ridder and Jake Browning behind him, who offer competence that Washington cannot match — Josh Johnson and Sam Hartman combined for two interceptions in the Commanders’ 48-18 drubbing at New England.
Just as important, the Bengals have a path to exploit Washington’s defensive weaknesses; the Commanders ranked 30th in run defense last year and gave up 138 rushing yards per game, while Cincinnati was 3-1 when surpassing 120 rushing yards. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins create matchup problems for any secondary, and Washington’s newly pieced-together back end is still a work in progress.
The Commanders’ offense is built to shine with Daniels, Deebo Samuel, and Terry McLaurin, but Daniels is unlikely to play more than a series or two, leaving Washington’s backups to chase points. With Burrow and company likely building an early cushion, Cincinnati’s balance and superior quarterback depth should take over the middle quarters and extend the margin. I’m looking for fireworks on both sides, but ultimately, the Bengals have the structure to command this game.
Final Score Prediction: Bengals 31, Commanders 20
