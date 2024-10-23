Best College Football Prop Bets for Boise State vs. UNLV
Boise State and UNLV meet in the Group of Five game of the year to date.
In a Mountain West Conference Championship Game preview, and a game with College Football Playoff implications, which players should we key in on in the player prop market? I have a bet on Heisman Trophy front-runner Ashton Jeanty as well as UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams that you can find below!
Ashton Jeanty UNDER 190.5 Rushing Yards
I know, this seems crazy.
Jeanty has been the most productive player in the country by a wide margin, averaging 10 yards per carry and on pace to set the single-season rushing record.
However, this number is incredibly high and there are plenty of avenues to this staying under the total. The UNLV defensive line ranks top half of the country in line yards and tackles for loss while also ranking in the top 30 in the country in rushing yards allowed per carry.
Jeanty will rip off his explosive runs, but to expect nearly 200 is too high given the opponents’ defensive prowess against the run and the fact that Maddux Madsen is unproven in a pass-first game script.
Cameron Camper OVER 61.5 Receiving Yards
Camper has been showing out in the Boise State offense as he has been one of the benefactors of all the attention Jeanty has received.
Camper has at least six targets in four of six games and has at least 50 yards in every game, implying he has an incredibly high floor as a pass catcher.
As mentioned, UNLV may look to shut down the run, which can put the ball in Madsen’s hands more and put pressure on the Boise State passing game. I expect Camper to continue to figure in greatly with a high target share.
Hajj-Malik Williams OVER 211.5 Passing Yards
Boise State is a boom-or-bust defense. The unit ranks tops in sacks but is also 99th in explosive pass defense and outside the top 99 in both explosive rush and pass rate.
I’m going to key in on the UNLV passing game in this one as this is a fairly average output for Williams. He has gone over this mark in only two of four starts, but in a game with a total in the high 60s, the expectation is that there will be plenty of yards gained by each team.
Boise State’s defense ranks bottom 15 in the country in tackling grade, and with its vulnerability coming in the secondary, there can be downfield opportunities for the Rebels passing game with the likes of Ricky White lining up at wide receiver.
Williams has showcased pinpoint accuracy this season all over the field, completing nearly 76% of his passes that are inside of 10 yards and making six big-time throws further than 10 yards downfield.
In an expected shootout, I’m banking on Williams to put up some gaudy stats through the air.
