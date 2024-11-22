Best College Football Prop Bets for Indiana vs. Ohio State in Week 13
We have a top five matchup in Columbus on Saturday when Indiana meets Ohio State.
With a big-time matchup like this, we have a host of player props to chew on, and I’m keying in on Ohio State star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka to have a big game. Keep reading to find out why this matchup sets up nicely for Egbuka and two other player props for this Week 13 showdown.
Best Player Props for Indiana vs. Ohio State in Week 13
- Emeka Egbuka OVER 50.5 Receiving Yards
- Myles Price OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards
- Will Howard OVER 14.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Emeka Egbuka OVER 50.5 Receiving Yards
Egbuka has seen his numbers dwindle in the depths of Big Ten play, but in a top-five matchup, I expect Ohio State to lean on its star players, and this matchup sets up nicely for the Buckeyes pass catcher.
He is a zone coverage monster, which is primarily the defense that Indiana runs, running more than two yards per route run and garnering a team-high 40 targets against zone coverage.
The Hoosiers haven’t faced an elite passing offense all season, and there are few more capable passing attacks than the Buckeyes. Further, with some questions on the offensive line, there’s a possibility that the Buckeyes try to spread the Hoosiers' defense out, which makes me confident that Egbuka can get a handful of catches that gets over this depressed number.
Myles Price OVER 27.5 Receiving Yards
The senior Price is among the most reliable on this Hoosiers offense.
While he has an average number of targets, 36, good for second most on the team, he has caught 30 of them and is viewed as the team’s downfield threat, averaging nearly three yards per route run this season.
Indiana has been aggressive pushing the ball down the field all season, and Kurtis Rourke has been great at moving the ball in that regard, completing 51% of his passes more than 20 yards down the field.
Price has at least three targets in all but one game this season, and I believe he will be utilized as a gadget play threat with the Hoosiers as underdogs. This is an incredibly low number for a mark that Price has cleared in seven of nine games.
In a likely pass-happy game script, give me Price’s over.
Will Howard OVER 14.5 Rushing Yards
Howard is a run threat but hasn’t been deployed all that much this season with the Buckeyes’ elite group of running backs.
But with Ohio State losing its third starting offensive lineman of the season, center Seth McGlaughlin tore his Achilles at practice on Monday, I believe that the team needs to get a bit more creative with its play calling.
Howard has ran the ball at least six times in every game but last week against Northwestern in Big Ten play, so the volume has been there, but his rushing production hasn’t been stellar, averaging only 12.2 yards per game this season.
I believe we can see offensive coordinator Chip Kelly lean into this part of the offense by getting creative in getting the run game going, including Howard more often, and for him to get over this number as the team tries to ward off a sturdy IU pass rush.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.