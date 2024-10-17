Best College Football Prop Bets for Oregon vs. Purdue in Week 8
Oregon announced itself as National Championship contenders against Ohio State in Week 7 action, and now must avoid a let down in Week 8 against Purdue.
The Ducks passing game was on display against the Buckeyes, and now draw an advantageous matchup against Purdue on the road. Which players should we target? Did the Ohio State game give us value to bet wide receiver props in this game?
Find out how I'm betting Traeshon Holden and Evan Stewart in Week 8 action.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Oregon vs. Purdue
- Traeshon Holden OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards
- Evan Stewart UNDER 52.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Traeshon Holden OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards
Holden’s number is as short as it's been in three weeks, but it's misguided.
The Oregon wide receiver was ejected in the first half of the Ducks’ win against Ohio State in Week 7 after hauling in a 32-yard catch.
Holden had gone over this mark in every game prior, and I believe that we are getting a discount ahead of this game with an advantageous matchup against a Purdue defense that is 126th in EPA/Pass this season.
Evan Stewart UNDER 52.5 Receiving Yards
With Holden being ejected, the Texas A&M transfer Stewart had his breakout game for the Ducks against Ohio State. The wide receiver exploded for seven catches and 149 yards in last week’s game, his second time clearing the century mark.
However, outside of those two games of 100 or more yards, he hasn’t cleared more than 30 yards receiving in the other four.
So, with a big point spread and the return of Holden to the field, I’m going to fade Stewart, who has a big upgrade in price and a potentially blowout game script.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.