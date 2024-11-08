Best College Football Prop Bets for Rice vs. Memphis in Week 11
Rice looks to continue its late season surge to finish out the regular season against a spiraling Memphis team.
With both teams trending in opposite directions, can we make money in the player prop market? I’m eyeing Rice’s running back Dean Conners’ rushing yard prop as well as a way to back the team’s defense in a potentially good matchup against a banged up Memphis offense.
Keep reading to get our two favorite player props on Friday’s primetime matchup.
Dean Conners OVER 56.5 Rushing Yards
The Rice offense has been coming on of late, and Conners continues to be a high upside candidate to back.
While he has had some issues getting over this mark, he has proven he can smash expectations, rushing for over 100 yards in three games this season. Overall, he has averaged nearly six yards per carry on the season.
The Owls will look to play keep away from an explosive Memphis offense with its prodding tempo and ability to move the chains. The Tigers defensive line is sturdy, but is prone to allowing chunk gains on the ground, outside the top 100 in explosive rush rate.
Sure, there may be some rushes for little to no yards, but the Rice offense continues to get better as the season goes on, and I believe this is the best way to capture it.
Seth Henigan UNDER 273.5 Passing Yards
The Memphis quarterback has an incredibly high upside, evident in the 454-yard outing against UTSA last week in a loss. However, against a prodding Rice offense that plays at a bottom 30 tempo in terms of seconds per play, I believe that we can see limited possessions for the Tigers and a caped ceiling.
The Tigers may be down starting wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee as well, limiting the ability to go at a sturdy Rice pass defense that is top 30 in EPA/Play.
Henigan has gone over this mark in five of nine games this season, and this rates as a fairly average outcome for him.
However, given some of the factors laid out in this one, I believe that we see him go under the total.
