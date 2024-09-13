Best College Football Prop Bets for Maryland vs. Virginia (Back Anthony Colandrea)
Maryland and Virginia meet on Saturday night in Charlottesville, Virginia with the Cavaliers looking to announce itself as a bowl game contener in 2024.
The Woos have handed the QB1 duties to Anthony Colandrea, who has a big arm and can lead an explosive offense with stud receiver Malachi Fields leading the way. However, Maryland's offense is in for a strong showing with the emergence of top target Tai Felton.
The total has been bet up all week, and both offenses are set to roll. Here are the player props to target on Saturday in Week 3 action.
Best College Football Prop Bets for Maryland vs. Virginia
- Anthony Colandrea OVER 257.5 Passing Yards
- Malachi Fields OVER 75.5 Receiving Yards
- Tai Felton OVER 78.5 Receiving Yards
Anthony Colandrea OVER 257.5 Passing Yards
Colandrea was in and out of the starting quarterback role for parts of last season, but he played the full 60 minutes against Maryland, passing for 263 yards in the team’s loss.
The UVA quarterback has a big arm and takes chances, making 16 big time throws to 14 turnover worthy plays, per Pro Football Focus, last season. This season, the sophomore appears far more improved, leading a come from behind win at Wake Forest last week, passing for 357 yards.
He’ll face a Maryland secondary that appears to be in worse shape than last season, fresh off allowing 363 yards to big-armed Aidan Chiles. Colandrea will test this Maryland secondary quite a bit, and he can get over this pedestrian mark in what should be a high scoring affair.
Malachi Fields OVER 75.5 Receiving Yards
Fields is Colandrea’s top target by a good margin, and I’m expecting him to have a big game yet again.
The Woos wide receiver has 19 targets through two games and has cleared the century mark in both games. Why can’t this happen again in a game with a high total of 57.5 and a suspect defense? The 6’4” Fields compares similarly to Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh, who is 6’3”, who went off for eight catches and 194 yards in the Spartans win.
Fields is force-fed the ball, and he should be in for a big game.
Tai Felton OVER 78.5 Receiving Yards
While I spent some time above ragging on the Maryland defense, the offense appears to be in good shape with Billy Edwards under center. The team draws a plus matchup against Virginia’s secondary that has its fair share of issues as well, allowing more than 400 yards through the air to Wake Forest last week.
Felton appears to be in for a monster outing, one of the top receivers in the country through two weeks, averaging over 160 yards through the air through two games on 24 targets.
Edwards continues to look for Felton and the UVA secondary currently ranks 83rd in EPA/Pass.
Last season, Felton was the deep threat in the Terps offense, 30% of his targets came 20 or more yards downfield, and while this season he remains a deep shot, 29%, his target share has gone up overall.
I expect Felton to rip off a handful of chunk plays in an expected shootout.
