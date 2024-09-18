Best College Football Prop Bets for San Jose State vs. Washington State
Washington State is fresh off an upset win against Washington in the Apple Cup and will now head back to Pullman, Washington for a Friday night matchup against San Jose State.
The Spartans are off to a 3-0 start, but have yet to face a capable opponent like Washington State presents, who has been explosive on the ground with new quarterback John Mateer and Wayshawn Parker. How should we target the Cougs run game in the player prop market?
Best College Football Player Props for San Jose State vs. Washington State
- John Mateer UNDER 70.5 Rushing Yards
- Wayshawn Parker OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
John Mateer UNDER 70.5 Rushing Yards
Mateer has been able to make big plays as a passer, but more importantly for the Cougars, as a rusher.
The quarterback has run for at least 50 yards in each game to start this season, but its the 197 yard effort against Texas Tech that is pushing this total north of 70 yards.
I’ll play back against this given it's the week after the Apple Cup and the Cougars may look to keep its quarterback fresh with a matchup against Boise State on deck.
Mateer may be a big factor on the ground, but this number is simply too high.
Wayshawn Parker OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards
While I don’t trust Mateer’s rushing yard prop, I do believe the Cougars can get its top running back going in this game against a San Jose State defense that has been bottom five against the run this season.
Parker has been the top rusher on the team outside of Mateer, and cleared this number in two of three games.
This number did go down after only 49 yards against Washington (on 10 carries), but that’s giving us a nice runway to go over this week after he rushed for 69 and 96 yards to start the season.
