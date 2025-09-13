Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 3 (Bet the OVER on Byrum Brown's Rushing Yards)
College football action is about to get underway today, and we have plenty of games to watch and bet on. If you're interested in getting in on a few player props, you've come to the right place. I have three locked in for Saturday's action, including the OVER on Byrum Brown's rushing yards total against Miami.
College Football Best Prop Bets Today
- C.J. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+225) via BetMGM
- Byrum Brown OVER 37.5 Rush Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Cameron Dickey OVER 60.5 Rush Yards (-114) via FanDuel
USF vs. Miami Prop Bet
USF's offense goes through Byrum Brown. Not only is he the Bulls' quarterback, but he is also their leading rusher, having recorded more than twice as many rushes as any other running back on the team. He has 109 yards through their first two games, and now he has another tough test in front of him in Miami. If the Bulls want any hope of pulling off another upset, Brown will have to rack up some yards with his legs.
Pick: Byrum Brown OVER 37.5 Rush Yards (-114)
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Prop Bet
The OVER for Arkansas vs. Ole Miss is set at a massive number of 62.5, so it's fair to assume we'll see plenty of touchdowns in this game. The Razorbacks have done a great job of spreading the ball around with four different receivers already hauling in two touchdowns this season. I'm going to target C.J. Brown, who is second in receptions this season with seven, to haul in a third touchdown. I love the +250 price tag on this bet.
Pick: CJ Brown Anytime Touchdown (+250)
Oregon State vs. Texas Tech Prop Bet
Oregon State has struggled to stop the run so far this young season, allowing 5.3 yards per carry through its first two games. To try to take advantage of that, let's target Cameron Dickey to go over his rushing yards total of 60.5. He has averaged 4.8 yards per carry through Texas Tech's first two games, including putting up 90 yards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Pick: Cameron Dickey OVER 60.5 Rush Yards (-114)
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!