Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Rafael Devers, Miguel Andujar are Top Targets)
There may be only seven games in Major League Baseball on Thursday, but that’s not going to stop yours truly from betting on a few players to hit a long ball.
You’ll want to get one of these bets in early with the Oakland A’s and New York Mets starting at 1:10 p.m. EST, but I also have a pick for this evening in the Boston Red Sox-Baltimore Orioles matchup.
Can we cash in on these plus-money props?
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets Today for Thursday, Aug. 15
- Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+370)
- Miguel Andujar to Hit a Home Run (+750)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rafael Devers to Hit a Home Run (+370)
Red Sox third baseman Rafael Dever is easily my favorite player to back in the home run market tonight.
Devers has dominated against Orioles starter Zach Eflin, hitting .462 in his 13 at bats against him. Devers is slugging an insane 1.154 in those at bats, socking two homers and three doubles.
Eflin has allowed 16 homers in the 2024 season, and while he’s pitched well in an O’s uniform, he’s given up 19 hits in 19.1 innings of work.
At +370, Devers is a great bet to hit his 26 homer of the season.
Miguel Andujar to Hit a Home Run (+750)
Looking for a long shot play?
Oakland A’s righty Miguel Andujar is the perfect target on Thursday against Mets lefty Jose Quintana.
Brent Rooker, who would have been high on my list in this game, is on paternity leave, opening up a chance for Andujar to start in this matchup. A former top prospect, Andujar is hitting .291 with four homers in 65 games this season, but he’s even better against lefties, hitting .413 with a .565 slugging percentage.
He only has one homer in 50 at-bats against left-handed pitching in 2024, but Quintana has been prone to the long ball, giving up 19 in 23 outings.
It’s hard to pass up Andujar at this price.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.