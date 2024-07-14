Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Ryan Mountcastle Has Dream Matchup vs. Yankees)
Major League Baseball’s Home Run Derby is set to take place on Monday night, but I’m ready to get to the action early by betting on a few players to do deep on Sunday in the final day of games before the All-Star break.
I’m fading one struggling lefty in an early game on Sunday, as well as the worst bullpen in baseball when it comes to these home run picks.
Here’s who bettors should look to target on July 14.
Best MLB Home Run Picks for Sunday, July 14
- Brandon Nimmo to Hit a Home Run (+400)
- Ryan Mountcastle to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Brandon Nimmo to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Brandon Nimmo isn’t the first person you’d think to hit a home run, but he’s in a good spot against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
German Marquez is making his first start of the season for Colorado, which means we could see a lot of the Rockies bullpen, which ranks dead last in the league in ERA (5.86) and has allowed 44 homers so far.
Nimmo enters this game with 16 homers, including 12 against right-handed pitching.
I don’t mind taking a shot on any New York Mets player, but Nimmo’s odds are some of the most intriguing given his homer numbers so far in 2024.
Ryan Mountcastle to Hit a Home Run (+390)
Ryan Mountcastle has a tasty matchup with the New York Yankees on Sunday.
Yankees lefty Carlos Rodon is on the bump in this one, and he’s been awful over his last five starts, posting a 10.57 ERA over that stretch.
On top of that, Rodon has allowed eight home runs in his last four outings, which should allow the Baltimore Orioles offense to tee off in this matchup.
Mountcastle is one of the O’s best bats against left-handed pitching, as he’s slashing .313/.359/.515 with four homers in 99 at-bats. He’s hit 12 total home runs this season, but his slugging against lefties is much higher against lefties.
Bet on Mountcastle to take advantage of a struggling Rodon on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.