SI

Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Juan Soto and Corey Seager in Plus Money)

Breaking down the best prop bets, including players for Juan Soto and Corey Seager, on Tuesday night.

Jennifer Piacenti

Aug 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) salutes the Washington Nationals bench before an at bat during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) salutes the Washington Nationals bench before an at bat during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports / Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports

I love it when I can find superstar hitters in plus money, and that’s precisely what we have today for our player props!   

Tonight, let’s target a pair of hot, high-profile hitters to continue to mash. 

All odds according to DraftKings.

Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Tuesday, Aug. 27

  • Juan Soto over 1.5 total bases (+105)
  • Corey Seager over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Juan Soto over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Patrick Corbin has a 5.73 ERA this season. He has allowed 1.27 home runs per nine innings while striking out just 6.87 per nine. His home run-to-fly ball ratio is 13.6%. His average exit velocity, max exit velocity, and hard-hit rate allowed are all in the bottom 5% of MLB.

Soto has been solid vs. left-handed pitching this season. His 20 extra-base hits vs. southpaws are tied with Yordan Alvarez for the sixth-most in MLB.  

Soto is hitting .289 vs. lefties this season, .298 since the All-Star Break, and .296 on the road. His max exit velocity, average exit velocity, and hard-hit rate are in the Top 1% of the league. Patrick Corbin could get into some trouble.

I love the plus money for Soto to tally more than one base tonight. 

Corey Seager over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

Seager has been hot this month with ten home runs, 13 extra-base hits, and 21 RBI. Today, the Texas Rangers will face Garret Crochet, who has fallen off dramatically after a solid start to the season since the All-Star break. 

Crochet has a 6.75 ERA since the break, and even though Seager does not hit lefties as well as righties, between Crochet and the Chicago White Sox bullpen that owns a league-worst 6.21 ERA in August, Seager should be able to deliver for us. 

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jennifer Piacenti

JENNIFER PIACENTI

Jennifer Piacenti is a fantasy sports and betting analyst for Sports Illustrated. She serves as a host for Sirius XM Fantasy Sports Radio and has her own podcast, “Waiver Wired,” on the Extra Points podcast network. Piacenti is also a featured expert on MLB Network’s “Bettor’s Eye” and is a member of the esteemed Tout Wars, the fantasy baseball battle of the experts. She is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association and is a 2020 Scott Fish Bowl finalist.

Home/Betting