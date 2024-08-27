Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Juan Soto and Corey Seager in Plus Money)
I love it when I can find superstar hitters in plus money, and that’s precisely what we have today for our player props!
Tonight, let’s target a pair of hot, high-profile hitters to continue to mash.
All odds according to DraftKings.
Best MLB Prop Bets Today for Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Juan Soto over 1.5 total bases (+105)
- Corey Seager over 1.5 total bases (+120)
Juan Soto over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)
Patrick Corbin has a 5.73 ERA this season. He has allowed 1.27 home runs per nine innings while striking out just 6.87 per nine. His home run-to-fly ball ratio is 13.6%. His average exit velocity, max exit velocity, and hard-hit rate allowed are all in the bottom 5% of MLB.
Soto has been solid vs. left-handed pitching this season. His 20 extra-base hits vs. southpaws are tied with Yordan Alvarez for the sixth-most in MLB.
Soto is hitting .289 vs. lefties this season, .298 since the All-Star Break, and .296 on the road. His max exit velocity, average exit velocity, and hard-hit rate are in the Top 1% of the league. Patrick Corbin could get into some trouble.
I love the plus money for Soto to tally more than one base tonight.
Corey Seager over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)
Seager has been hot this month with ten home runs, 13 extra-base hits, and 21 RBI. Today, the Texas Rangers will face Garret Crochet, who has fallen off dramatically after a solid start to the season since the All-Star break.
Crochet has a 6.75 ERA since the break, and even though Seager does not hit lefties as well as righties, between Crochet and the Chicago White Sox bullpen that owns a league-worst 6.21 ERA in August, Seager should be able to deliver for us.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.