Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Paolo Banchero, Zach LaVine, Austin Reaves)
Loads of playoff-hopeful NBA teams are in action on Sunday, starting with the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs at 3 p.m. EST and ending with a battle of Los Angeles between the Lakers and Clippers at 9 p.m. EST.
With a bunch of stars (LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Victor Wembanayam, Paolo Banchero, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and more) in action on Sunday, why not take a stab at some player props?
While the NFL playoffs may take center stage on Sunday in the sports world, there are still seven games in the NBA to bet on including a ton of player props.
Here are a few players that I’m targeting tonight, including Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, who has been on a heater in January.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 19
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Zach LaVine OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
- Paolo Banchero OVER 4.5 Assists (-140)
- Austin Reaves OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Zach LaVine OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
As I mentioned, LaVine has been on a scoring tear since the start of the new year, but his points prop has been moved up to the high 20s.
He’s failed to clear that in two games in a row, but this could be a good spot for him to shoot the 3-ball.
LaVine is averaging 3.2 made 3s per game while shooting 45.6 percent from beyond the arc this season.
Now, he faces a Portland team that is 24th in opponent 3s made per game and dead last in opponent 3-point percentage (38.0 percent). It’s hard to find a better matchup for LaVine than tonight.
Paolo Banchero OVER 4.5 Assists (-140)
Orlando Magic All-Star forward Paolo Banchero has cleared 4.5 dimes in just one of his four games since returning from an oblique injury, but this is too good for a matchup to pass up to take the OVER.
Banchero is averaging 4.8 assists per game, and as his minutes rise, he should have a higher ceiling in this prop as the No. 1 option in the Orlando offense. This season, Denver has given up 29.3 opponent assists per game – the most in the NBA.
I’ll buy Banchero at this price on Sunday.
Austin Reaves OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Lakers guard Austin Reaves’ assist numbers have been up since the team traded D’Angelo Russell, but he’s also had some clunkers in that department.
Overall, Reaves has 11 or more rebounds and assists in nine of his 15 games since returning to the lineup in mid-December from an injury.
Over that 15-game stretch, the Lakers guard is averaging 5.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game (nearly 13 rebounds and assists). He’s worth a shot in this prop given how often he’s handling the ball for this offense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.