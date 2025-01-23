Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Steph Curry and LeBron James)
Thursday's Best NBA Prop Bets feature some superstars, such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are worth targeting.
SGA is coming off a 54-point game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, and he could be in line for another big game against the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, Curry has a great matchup for a prop you may not expect since Draymond Green is out with a calf strain.
Plus, there is a rookie I’m targeting tonight in the Los Angeles Clippers-Washington Wizards contest.
Here’s a full breakdown of the props for Jan. 23!
Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 23
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-110)
- Steph Curry OVER 6.5 Assists (-140)
- LeBron James OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
- Carlton Carrington UNDER 8.5 Points (-115)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-110)
SGA is coming off a career-high on Wednesday, and he’s dominated Dallas in his last two meetings against them, putting up 39 and 36 points.
The Mavericks don’t have an ideal for SGA – not many teams do – and the Thunder guard is averaging 35.2 points per game over his last 15 games. Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 56.9 percent from the field over that stretch, clearing 31.5 points in 10 of those games.
He’s a must-bet against a Dallas team that is just 17th in the league in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Steph Curry OVER 6.5 Assists (-140)
In six games this season without Draymond Green, Curry is averaging 8.6 assists per game, picking up 12 dimes on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.
The Golden State Warriors star is averaging 6.3 assists per game overall, but he’s had at least seven in five of the six games that Green has missed.
This is a perfect matchup, as the Chicago Bulls rank 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game (28.7). Chicago also ranks third in pace and 29th in opponent points per game, so there should be a ton of possessions – and points – on Thursday night.
LeBron James OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
As long as oddsmakers keep setting this line at 1.5 for LeBron James, I’m going to keep taking it.
The future Hall of Famer has made two or more shots from beyond the arc in 11 of his last 12 games, shooting 50.7 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch.
While James is attempting less than six 3-pointers per game over that 12-game stretch, he’s taken at least six in four straight. With that kind of volume, it’s hard to pass up the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star at this number – especially since he’s shooting 39.8 percent from deep for the season.
Carlton Carrington UNDER 8.5 Points (-115)
This is a tough matchup for the Wizards offense and rookie guard Carlton Carrington, who has scored more than eight points in just one of his last eight games.
Carrington is averaging 8.8 points per game, but over this eight-game stretch, he’s putting up just 6.9 points per game while shooting 30.2 percent from the field on 7.9 shots per game.
The Clippers rank No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating and No. 3 in opponent points per game, so I wouldn’t be shocked if most of the Washington offense is held in check tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.