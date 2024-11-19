Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Stephon Castle, LaMelo Ball and Trey Murphy III)
Looking to wager on some NBA player props for the six-game NBA Cup slate on Tuesday?
There are three players that I’m targeting tonight, including a rookie that has taken on a bigger role in the last two weeks.
Plus, LaMelo Ball will look to keep his strong start to the season going in a must-win Cup game for Charlotte.
Here’s a breakdown of my three favorite props on Tuesday.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Trey Murphy III OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
- LaMelo Ball OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
- Stephon Castle OVER 19.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Trey Murphy III OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
In my daily NBA column – Peter’s Points – I shared why Murphy could be in line for a major game against the Dallas Mavericks:
New Orleans wing Trey Murphy III missed the start of the 2024-25 season with an injury, but he returned to action in the past week, playing three games and averaging 14.3 points per game.
Murphy has needed to shake off some rust – he’s shooting just 36.3 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from the field – but he’s a career 39.0 percent shooter from deep.
So, I think he’s undervalued at 16.5 points in this matchup with the Pelicans needing all the offense they can get from him and Brandon Ingram.
Murphy cleared this prop in his last game, and he’s taken at least 12 shots and six 3-pointers in every game he’s played this season. His last time out, he went 7-for-15 from the field and 2-for-8 from downtown in a win over Denver.
That was also the first time this season that Murphy had played over 30 minutes, a sign that his role could expand even more on Tuesday.
LaMelo Ball OVER 27.5 Points (-110)
It’s hard to find a better matchup for LaMelo Ball than taking on the No. 26 defense – the Brooklyn Nets – that has dropped three games in a row.
Ball is off to an insane start this season. He’s averaging 29.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3. Ball takes some wild shots, but he’s scored at least 25 points in six consecutive games and only has two games with less than 20 points (he had 19 in both) this season.
Brooklyn is allowing 114.6 points per game this season, and Ball should get all of the shots he can handle with Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges struggling to shoot the ball efficiently so far this season.
Stephon Castle OVER 19.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle has really impressed this season, and I broke down a prop play for him in today’s NBA Best Bets:
Rookie guard Stephon Castle should have an expanded role on Tuesday with Victor Wembanyama listed as doubtful and Jeremy Sochan listed as out against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Since moving into the starting lineup, Castle is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game – good for 20.3 PRA.
He should get a few more shots with Wemby out, and he’s coming off six straight games where he’s scored at least 10 points.
