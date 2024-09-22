Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 3 (Kyle Pitts Poised for Big Game vs. Chiefs)
We are just hours away from Sunday's NFL action getting underway so if you haven't already, it's time to place your bets.
Betting on the NFL isn't all about betting on sides and totals, you can also place bets on player performances by way of props. If you play wagering on player props or if you're just looking to dip your toe into the prop world, you've come to the right place.
I'm going to break down three of my favorite prop bets for today's games, including an anytime touchdown scorer.
Let's dive into it.
Top NFL Player Props Today
- Jared Goff OVER 1.5 Pass TDs (-146)
- Kyle Pitts OVER 3.5 Receptions (-108)
- Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown (+220)
Jared Goff OVER 1.5 Pass TDs (-146)
Jared Goff to throw for at least two touchdown passes on Sunday is my No. 1 ranked player prop for Week 3:
We have all seen the stat that there have been significantly fewer passing touchdowns so far this season than we've seen in years past, but it's time for some positive regression in that area and I think Jared Goff has a great opportunity to add to the passing touchdown total in the NFL.
The Arizona Cardinals have done a good job stopping the run this season, but a terrible job in the secondary, allowing teams to throw for 8.3 yards per pass attempt, the second most in the league. Goff, who threw the ball 55 times in Week 2, should have a huge bounce-back performance on Sunday, hopefully resulting in him throwing at least two passing touchdowns.
Kyle Pitts OVER 3.5 Receptions (-108)
The Atlanta Falcons take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football which could be a dream matchup for Kyle Pitts. The Chiefs have been atrocious defending against tight ends this season. They allowed Isaiah Likely to rack up nine receptions for 111 yards in Week 1 and then let Mike Gesicki of the Bengals to record seven catches for 91 yards in Week 2.
If that trend continues, Pitts could have his biggest game of the season on Sunday night.
Brock Bowers Anytime Touchdown (+220)
The Raiders' rookie tight end has yet to find the end zone, but he's the clear No. 2 option in the passing game for Las Vegas. He has 17 targets and 15 receptions through the first two games.
It's only a matter of time before he finds the end zone and at +230 odds, he seems like a great value bet to score a touchdown against the lowly Panthers.
