Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 5 (Alvin Kamara Poised for Huge Game vs. Giants)

The NFL season marches on and we have plenty of great games to watch and bet on ahead of us.
If you haven't placed any player prop bets for today's action, now is the time to get those in. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three prop bets for today's slate of games, including one on Saints running back Alvin Kamara to go over his rushing yards total against the Giants.
Best NFL Prop Bets Today for Week 5
- Alvin Kamara OVER 56.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Tommy Tremble Anytime Touchdown (+290) via FanDuel
- Cam Ward OVER 176.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
Alvin Kamara OVER 56.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
The Giants enter this week as the worst run defense in the league. They rank last in the NFL in opponent rush EPA, last in opponent rush success rate, and second last in opponent yards per carry (6.1). Alvin Kamara is still the Saints' workhorse back, playing at least 73% of offensive snaps each week this season. He has gone over this number in two of his four games, including getting 70 yards against the Bills’ run defense last week.
Tommy Tremble Anytime Touchdown (+290)
Tommy Tremble will be getting the start at tight end for the Carolina Panthers this week with starter Ja'Tavion Sanders sidelined with an injury. He's also going to benefit from taking on a Miami Dolphins defense that has allowed the most receiving yards to tight ends this season. At +290 odds, he's in a great spot to find the end zone if Bryce Young can string together a solid performance at quarterback.
Cam Ward OVER 176.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Time to buy low on Cam Ward. The Cardinals are 21st in opponent dropback EPA and 28th in opponent dropback success rate. Cam Ward has had an extremely tough start to his career with starts against the Broncos, Rams, Colts, and Texans. Three playoff teams from last year and one start against a Colts team that is off to a red-hot start this year.
