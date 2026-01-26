Bettor Wins $1.4 Million on Seahawks NFC Title Win, Could Win $3 Million in Super Bowl 60

The Seattle Seahawks made one bettor a millionaire when they beat the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Seattle was a home favorite to take down its division rival, and the Seahawks did just that, although it came down to the game’s final plays with the Rams looking to push down the field.

Bettors across the country were sweating out their plays, but perhaps no one more than one in particular.

Bettor at @BetMGM wins $1.4 MILLION on preseason Seattle Seahawks futures wager:



$50,000 on Seahawks to win NFC at 28-1 odds✅



He also has a $50,000 preseason bet on Seahawks to win Super Bowl 60 at 60-1 odds to win $3M — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) January 26, 2026

That’s right, one bettor won $1.4 million on the Seahawks winning the NFC thanks to a $50,000 bet at +2800 odds. And they didn’t stop there. They can win $3 million if the Seahawks win Super Bowl 60 with another $50,000 bet at +6000 odds.

Can Seahawks Help Bettor Turn $50K into $3 Million?

The good news for this bettor is that the oddsmakers have the Seahawks favored in the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl 60 opening odds had the Seahawks as -3.5 favorites, and that already jumped up to +4.5 within 12 hours. That also makes Seattle fairly big moneyline favorites, which could present an opportunity for that bettor to hedge or arbitrage his original stake.

If that bettor wanted to guarantee a profit, they could put just over $1 million of the $1.4 million they won on the NFC Championship Game on the Patriots at +190 to ensure nearly $2 million in further profit. They could also shoot for a middle by taking the Patriots on the spread and winning both bets in the Seahawks win Super Bowl 60 by four points or fewer.

Putting $100,000 on Darnold and the Seahawks to make the Super Bowl and then win it was certainly a bold bet, but it paid off and could turn into an even bigger win if Seattle wins it all.

