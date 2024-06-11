Big 12 Conference Championship Odds: Utah Favored in First Season in Conference with Cam Rising Returning
The Big 12 is going under quite a few changes in 2024, in the second phase of realignment by absorbing four teams from the PAC-12 to offset the loss of Texas and Oklahoma.
The new-look Big 12 has plenty of quality teams in the mix for the first conference championship that will be played without the likes of former stalwarts of the conference in Texas and Oklahoma, with Utah favored to win it ahead of a few other quality teams from the old Big 12 regime.
The Utes dealt with a ton of injuries in the final full season of the PAC-12, notably not having quarterback Cam Rising available all season, but he is set to return this season after guiding Utah to the P12 conference title the two years prior to his injury.
Utah is favored, with Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State and Texas Tech all right behind the new entrants to the conference.
Here are the full odds from FanDuel Sportsbook for the new look Big 12:
Big 12 Conference Championship Odds
- Utah: +310
- Kansas State: +350
- Kansas: +750
- Iowa State: +900
- Texas Tech: +1000
- Arizona: +1000
- Oklahoma State: +1100
- UCF: +1200
- TCU: +1800
- West Virginia: +1800
- Colorado: +4000
- Cincinnati: +6000
- Arizona State: +10000
- Houston: +10000
- BYU: +12000
Cam Rising's Return has Utah Favored to Win Big 12 Championship
Rising suffered a serious knee injury on New Year's Day 2023 in the Rose Bowl against Penn State, costing him the entire following season and stunted Utah's ability at a three-peat in the final season of the PAC-12.
Utah has plenty of talent on hand and should make the jump nicely to the new conference with little to none limitations expected for Rising after he appeared in the team's spring game.
The likes of Arizona (+1000), Colorado (+4000) and Arizona State (+10000) joined from the PAC-12 as well with the Wildcats looking to capture some of the similar success it had with quarterback Noah Fifita returning to Tucson with star receiver Tetairoa McMillan, although the team has a new coach in former San Jose State HC Brent Brennan.
Meanwhile, the incumbent Big 12 teams will look to hold serve in the conference, led by Kansas State, who won the 2022 Big 12 Championship and have its highest rated recruit, dual threat quarterback Avery Johnson, set to take over under center.
Oklahoma State will look to return to the Big 12 Championship with nearly its entire roster in tact from last season, including Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon, who ran for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. The Pokes are top 10 in returning production, per ESPN, this season, will the team be as successful?
There appear to be plenty of teams in the mix this season in the Big 12 in what should be a fun first year for the next era of the conference.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.