Biggest Super Bowl Odds Movement After NFL Week 3 (AFC North Winners, Browns, Cowboys Tanking)
Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season is nearly in the books – there are still two Monday Night Football matchups to go – and the odds to win the Super Bowl have seen some massive adjustments after an upset-filled Week 3.
Sunday’s action featured several potential playoff teams getting knocked off, and this week’s edition of “Super Bowl Odds Movement” is going to feature a lot more teams falling down the oddsboard than climbing.
A few teams made small moves (San Francisco, Baltimore, Detroit, Philly) but they remain at the top of the odds, so they’re not going to be included in this week’s edition.
However, one team that was viewed as a contender entering the season – the Green Bay Packers – appears to be right back in the mix after two games without Jordan Love.
Let’s break down the movement after Sunday's action!
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Biggest Winners in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Minnesota Vikings (+5000 to +2500)
The biggest winner this week is the 3-0 Minnesota Vikings, who took down the Houston Texans – in a blowout – in Week 3.
Minnesota has now beaten the 49ers and Texans in back-to-back weeks, and Sam Darnold has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league through three weeks. Don’t sleep on Minnesota as a playoff team in the NFC, especially with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Los Angeles Rams all getting out to 1-2 starts.
Green Bay Packers (+2200 to +1800)
So, the Packers don’t have to have Jordan Love to win?
Malik Willis has filled in admirably for Love the last two weeks, leading the Packers to victories over the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. With Love potentially on track to return in Week 4, the Packers’ stock couldn’t be higher.
Indianapolis Colts (+10000 to +8000)
The Colts are 1-2, but they’re one of the few teams that made a move up in the odds after beating the Bears in Week 3.
Indy moved from +10000 to +8000, and a big reason why may be the struggles of the rest of the AFC South. Houston is 2-1, but the Titans have yet to earn a win and Jacksonville is an underdog against the Buffalo Bills on Monday after starting 0-2.
Maybe the Colts can sneak into a playoff spot in the AFC?
Biggest Losers in Super Bowl Odds Movement
Houston Texans (+1100 to +1500)
Houston played back-to-back close games against Indy and Chicago to open the season, and then it was promptly smoked by the Vikings in Week 3.
At 2-1, the Texans are still in a great spot in the AFC, but they may not be as strong of contenders as some expected.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4500 to +6000)
After an impressive 2-0 start, the Buccaneers took a massive step back in Week 3, scoring just seven points in a home loss to the Denver Broncos.
Tampa Bay’s offense just couldn’t get going, and Tampa allowed Bo Nix to have by far his best game as a pro. Still, the Bucs are tied atop the NFC South. After winning the division last season, I don’t think Tampa Bay is out of the mix by any means despite the loss.
Dallas Cowboys (+1800 to +2500)
A second-half surge wasn’t enough to stop Dallas from falling to 1-2, and the team is now 0-2 at home in 2024. Why is that significant?
Well, Dallas was 16-1 straight up at home in the regular season over the past two seasons.
Now, the Cowboys face a must-win on the road against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
Arizona Cardinals (+6000 to +7500)
Arizona scored the second most points in the NFL through the first two weeks, but it was held to just 13 points at home in Week 3 against Detroit.
The Cardinals are still in the mix in the NFC West with San Francisco and Los Angeles also starting 1-2, but going from four wins to the playoffs may be a little bit of a reach.
Cleveland Browns (+5500 to +9000)
Cleveland lost at home to the New York Giants in Week 3, and it looks like anything but a playoff team so far in 2024.
Things could change, but Deshaun Watson’s play hasn’t been good enough, and the Cleveland offensive line has been banged up and struggling. At 1-2, the Browns are in danger of being the worst team in the AFC North this season.
Miami Dolphins (+4000 to +7000)
It’s been an unfortunate start for the Dolphins, who lost another quarterback in Week 3 (Skylar Thompson suffered a chest injury) since they had playoff expectations in 2024.
Unless Tua Tagovailoa comes back – and who knows if he even should – the Dolphins are in trouble when it comes to their playoff chances.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.