Braves vs. Giants Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 13
The Atlanta Braves scored first, literally and metaphorically, in a measuring stick series that could help determine the NL Wild Card race.
Atlanta won 1-0 in extra innings on Monday at the expense of a surging San Francisco team in the Bay Area. Can the Braves continue to gain more ground in the NL Wild Card race at the hands of the Giants? Here's how to bet Tuesday's matchup.
Braves vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Braves: -1.5 (+158)
- Giants: +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline
- Braves: -110
- Giants: -110
Total: 8.5 (Over +100/Under -122)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Braves vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 13
- Game Time: 9:45PM EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports- Bay Area, Bally Sports South
- Braves Record: 62-56
- Giants Record: 61-60
Braves vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
Atlanta Braves: Charlie Morton (6-7, 4.47 ERA)
San Francisco Giants: Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.08 ERA)
Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Braves
Marcell Ozuna: Ozuna was the first man to get a hit off of Blake Snell in the sixth inning on Monday, and will look to continue to be the pace setter of this Braves offense. Having a career year, Ozuna will look to continue to crush left handed pitching, hitting .343 against southpaws this season.
San Francisco Giants
Tyler Fitzgerald: The exciting rookie at the top of the Giants batting order, Fitzgerald has been a catalyst for the team's second half surge to the top of the Wild Card standings. Hitting .308, can the shortstop continue to produce with the Giants in the thick of it for a postseason berth?
Braves vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
The Braves won an extra innings pitchers duel on Monday night, and while the offenses may come alive on Tuesday, I like Atlanta to continue to rack up wins in this Wild Card-centric matchup.
Kyle Harrison continues to be a suspect arm, and the Braves are an above average hitting team against left handed pitching. Harrison has been crushed by hard contact, 11th percentile, and has no movement on his off-speed pitches (third in run value).
PICK: Braves ML (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.