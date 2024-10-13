Is Brian Robinson Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Ravens)
The Washington Commanders reportedly have downgraded running back Brian Robinson Jr. to out for their Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Robinson Jr. has been the primary early-down back for Washington this season, racking up 325 rushing yards and five rushing scores on 73 carries.
With Robinson out, the Commanders will turn to veterans Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols in the backfield. While NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Ekeler will start, McNichols should have a big role in this game as well.
Earlier this season, McNichols filled in for Ekeler when he had a concussion, and he has remained involved in the Washington offense since.
Here’s a breakdown of how each running back is expected to fare in the prop market on Sunday.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Austin Ekeler Prop Bets vs. Ravens in NFL Week 6
- Rush Attempts: 10.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
- Rushing Yards: 44.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over +135/Under -175)
- Receiving Yards: 20.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +120
It appears that oddsmakers believe that Ekeler will see the majority of the workload out of the backfield, as he is the only Washington running back with receptions and rush attempt props.
So far this season, Ekeler has just 19 carries for 150 yards and a score. He had a strong showing on the ground in Week 5, turning six carries into 67 yards while catching two passes for 30 yards.
However, he has not seen more than eight carries in a game all season.
I do expect his role to expand without Robinson, but by how much? Washington has been comfortable using McNichols, so I’d avoid some of these attempts props for Ekeler and target his rushing yards – or receiving yards – on Sunday.
Jeremy McNichols Prop Bets vs. Ravens in NFL Week 6
- Rushing Yards: 27.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 5.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +150
There are a few less props for McNichols in this matchup, but it’s worth noting that he outcarried Ekeler in Week 5 (seven to six) and scored a touchdown.
McNichols has barely been used in the passing game (one target, one catch, six yards), but he has scored three times in the last two weeks.
I love taking him as an anytime touchdown scorer, and he’s a sneaky bet at his rushing yards prop after putting up 68 and 44 rushing yards on just 15 carries over his last two games.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
