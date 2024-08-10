Broncos vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts will feature some young quarterbacks in Week 1 of the preseason with Anthony Richardson expected to play on Sunday.
Bo Nix – Denver’s first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft – should also get plenty of time behind Jarrett Stidham as he looks to win the starting job for Sean Payton’s squad.
Denver is widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL, and it finds itself as a road underdog in this matchup.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this preseason Week 1 matchup.
Broncos vs. Colts Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Broncos +2 (-110)
- Colts -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Broncos: +114
- Colts: -135
Total
- 38 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 11
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Broncos record: 0-0
- Colts record: 0-0
Broncos vs. Colts Key Players to Watch
Denver Broncos
Bo Nix: Denver’s first-round pick will get a chance to prove himself in the Broncos’ quarterback battle in the preseason opener. He won’t get the start, but he will get a crack before Zach Wilson.
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson: After a season-ending injury in the 2023 season, Richardson will play a series or two in the Colts’ preseason opener. A dynamic dual-threat quarterback will be a fun player to watch this season.
Broncos vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
It doesn’t seem like the Colts’ starters will play for long, but Indy should still be in a good spot to cover against a Denver team that let a ton of talent leave the roster in the offseason.
Sean Payton hasn’t exactly been a great coach to bet on when it comes to the preseason, going 30-33 against the spread in his career while Shane Steichen is 2-1 after last season.
The Stidham/Nix/Wilson combination leaves a ton of questions, and we could be in line for a long day for the Denver offense if Nix doesn’t showcase why he was a first-round selection.
I’ll lay the points with Indy at home.
Pick: Colts -2 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.