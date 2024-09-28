Broncos vs. Jets Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Value on Courtland Sutton?)
The Denver Broncos picked up their first win of the 2024 season in Week 3, and rookie quarterback Box Nix played by far his best game of the season.
That’s a good sign for Denver as it heads into a tough road matchup with the New York Jets, who held the New England Patriots to just three points on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ offense was humming against New England, scoring three touchdowns (one for Breece Hall, one for Garrett Wilson and one for Allen Lazard).
However, Denver’s defense held the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to just one score last week, and it’s allowed just 46 points on the season.
With defense likely reigning supreme in this matchup – the total is at just 38.5 – I’m only betting on two players to find the end zone in this Week 4 clash.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Broncos vs. Jets
- Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+320)
- Breece Hall Anytime TD (-135)
Courtland Sutton Anytime TD (+320)
After a 10-touchdown season in 2023, Courtland Sutton has yet to find the end zone in 2024.
However, he’s still seen a ton of volume as the No. 1 receiver in Denver’s offense, and he had by far his best game in Week 3. Sutton caught seven of his 11 targets in Week 3 for 68 yards, the second time this season he’s seen double-digit targets.
In Week 4, Sutton was targeted 12 times, finishing with four catches for 38 yards.
This is a tough matchup against Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed in the Jets’ secondary, but if Sutton is going to receive this many looks, he’s worth a bet at +320.
Breece Hall Anytime TD (-135)
Through three weeks, Jets running back Breece Hall has found the end zone three times, scoring once in each game.
While he had ceded some work to Braelon Allen, Hall still played over 70 percent of the Jets’ snaps in each game this season and has received 16, 14 and 16 carries.
He’s also been elite through the air, catching 16 of his 19 targets for 120 yards and a score.
Denver is allowing the third fewest net yards per pass attempt this season, so the Jets may want to attack on the ground in Week 4.
