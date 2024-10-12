Buccaneers vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 6 (Target Alvin Kamara on Sunday)
The New Orleans Saints won’t have starting quarterback Derek Carr in Week 6, leading to rookie Spencer Rattler getting the start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay is coming off a brutal overtime loss on Thursday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons, and it needs a win to keep pace for the top spot in the NFC South on Sunday.
With Rattler under center for the 2-3 Saints, the offense could look a little different – which may not be a bad thing since New Orleans has scored just 49 points over its last three games.
Here’s how I’m betting on this matchup in the prop market with the Saints likely leaning on their ground game in the rookie’s debut.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Buccaneers vs. Saints
- Alvin Kamara OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
- Chris Godwin OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
Alvin Kamara OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
No matter how Rattler looks in this matchup, I expect the Saints to lean on running back Alvin Kamara on Sunday.
The Bucs have been extremely beatable on the ground this season, allowing 4.9 yards per carry and seven rushing touchdowns through five games.
Kamara got off to a fast start, clearing this prop easily in his first four games of the season, but he was limited to just 26 rushing yards on 11 carries in Week 5 against Kansas City.
I expect a bounce-back showing from the Saints running back, as he saw at least 15 carries in each of his first four games. With that workload in Week 6, he should cruise past this number against this Tampa Bay defense.
Chris Godwin OVER 63.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
There may not be anyone more consistent than Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin.
The one-time Pro Bowler has at least five catches in every game this season, putting up 64 or more receiving yards in four of his five matchups.
Godwin has an unreal floor, picking up at least six targets, five catches and 53 receiving yards in every game this season.
He should see plenty of looks from Baker Mayfield in Week 6, especially since the Buccaneers’ running game has yet to get off the ground in 2024. This number is far too low for Godwin given his usage in the Tampa Bay offense.
