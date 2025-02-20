Bucks NBA Championship Odds Stagnant after Bobby Portis Suspension
The Milwaukee Bucks' volatile season took another turn on Thursday ahead of the beginning of the unofficial second half of the season.
Sixth man Bobby Portis was suspended on Thursday morning for 25 games for accidentally taking a performance-enhancing drug, costing him much of the remainder of the regular season. Milwaukee, who is currently fifth in the Eastern Conference, has been trying to find consistency amidst injuries (and now suspensions) all season but will be making a postseason push short-handed now.
Portis has been a steadying force for Milwaukee all year despite slightly down efficiency marks, averaging nearly 14 points per game with eight rebounds while shooting 46% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.
The Bucks Futures odds remained steady after the news of the suspension, still seen outside the core group of contenders in the Eastern Conference. However, in a crowded race in the Central Division with the Pacers, only a game behind Indiana, those odds are off the board.
More pressure will surely fall on trade deadline acquisition Kyle Kuzma, who will join forces with the now-healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is set to be ready for the rest of the season after missing the last six prior to the All-Star break with a strained calf.
The Bucks are in a precarious position in the Eastern Conference, only one game behind the Pacers for the fourth seed, but are only a game up on the Pistons for the sixth seed and three-and-a-half up from falling into the play-in tournament as the seventh seed, currently held by the Magic.
Can the team withstand the loss of another core piece like Portis? Oddsmakers have remained unmoved as the team resumes action on Thursday against the Clippers.
Milwaukee Bucks NBA Futures Odds
- Central Division: N/A
- Eastern Conference: +1400
- NBA Championship: +3300
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.