Buffalo Bills Rank Third in 2027 Super Bowl Odds After Reportedly Hiring Joe Brady

The Buffalo Bills appear to have found their next head coach.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bills are signing offensive coordinator Joe Brady to a five-year deal to be the franchise's next head coach, as he takes over for Sean McDermott.

Sources: The Bills are signing Joe Brady to a five-year deal. https://t.co/Hz1yhIK51Y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2026

Brady has been the offensive coordinator for Buffalo since the 2023 season, and Josh Allen has thrived under his watch, winning the league's MVP award in the 2024 campaign.

Oddsmakers at DraftKings have released odds for the Super Bowl next season, and Allen and the Bills are third at +1000 behind only the Seattle Seahawks (+950) and Los Angeles Rams (+950). So, clearly the Brady hire is one that Vegas agrees with, even if it didn't shift Buffalo into the favorite in this market.

The Bills have yet to reach a Super Bowl with Allen at the helm, and the star quarterback turned the ball over four times in the divisional round in the 2025 season to lose to the Denver Broncos. That led to McDermott's firing, but the Bills may have needed a new voice to get them over the hump in the AFC.

Under Brady, Buffalo's offense has ranked sixth, second and fourth in the NFL in points per game and fourth, 10th and fourth in total yards. Allen is a big part of that, but he and Brady clearly have established a solid rapport in their time together.

The Bills have the best Super Bowl odds of any AFC team next season, as the New England Patriots (+1200) and Baltimore Ravens (+1400) are the next closest in the odds. That could change if Drake Maye and the Patriots win Super Bowl 60 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, the focus for the Bills will be on building out this roster around Allen. Buffalo had a lot of holes in the 2025 season, including a shaky receiving corps and a terrible run defense (31st in the NFL in yards per carry allowed). Fixing those two things could go a long way in the 2026 season, especially since Allen finds ways to will his team to wins all the time.

Buffalo chose Brady over several candidates, including another former Bills offensive coordinator in Brian Daboll, who was most recently the New York Giants' head coach. It'll be interesting to see who Brady brings on to his staff in his first season as an NFL head coach.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

