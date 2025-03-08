Bulls vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
Two teams battling for play-in tournament positioning meet in Miami on Saturday night.
The Heat are still looking to find consistency in the post-Jimmy Butler era, but will draw an easier matchup than the last couple after losses to the likes of the Cavaliers and Timberwolves with the Chicago Bulls on deck.
The Bulls have maintained a stranglehold on the final play-in spot as of now and will look to stay ahead of the other Eastern Conference teams, and draw closer to the No. 9 spot with a win on the road on Saturday night.
Here’s our betting preview.
Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Bulls: +4 (-110)
- Heat: -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bulls: +148
- Heat: -176
Total: 226.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Bulls vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Sun
- Bulls Record: 25-38
- Heat Record: 29-33
Bulls vs. Heat Injury Reports
Bulls Injury Report
- Talen Horton-Tucker - ankle - probable
- Coby White - toe - probable
- Lonzo Ball - wrist - doubtful
- Patrick Williams - quad - doubtful
- Nikola Vucevic - calf - doubtful
- Ayo Dosunmu - shoulder - OUT
Heat Injury Report
TBD
Bulls vs. Heat Best Player Props Bets
Chicago Bulls
Josh Giddey OVER 6.5 Assists (-132)
Giddey has been on a tear of late, averaging over 19 points per game since the start of February to go with over six assists.
I’m willing to target Giddey as a passer at this number given his recent form, in which he has dished out at least six assists in the last six games, going over this number in five of those games.
Since the start of February, Giddey has tallied more than 12 potential assists per game as the ball funnels through him on the offensive side of the floor. I’m banking on the shots to fall off of Giddey passes.
Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-144)
The Heat injury report isn’t available yet, but there is concern that promising rookie big man Kel’el Ware can miss another game with a knee sprain. If that’s the case, I’m going to take Adebayo’s over rebounds, which has hit in the last three games with Ware on the bench.
The Bulls are outside the top 20 in rebounding percentage, and given the likely lineup for the Heat on Saturday, I’ll trust Adebayo to keep stacking rebounds on Saturday.
Bulls vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
The Bulls have been among the NBA’s fastest teams over the last two weeks, playing at the seventh fastest tempo according to NBA.com over the last seven games.
Now, the Heat counter that with the second slowest tempo in the same time frame, but have been shooting the ball at a high clip, posting a top 10 effective field goal percentage.
With the emergence of Josh Giddey as an engine on offense who has been stuffing the stat sheets, the Bulls have been prone to getting into high scoring affairs. The team is averaging 243 points in their games in the aforementioned seven games.
Factor in the Bulls up-tempo play and the recent Heat shooting surge, I’m going to take the over on Saturday night.
PICK: OVER 226.5 (-108, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.