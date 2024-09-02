BYU vs. SMU Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
BYU eased concerns about a quarterback competition with a stellar effort from new QB1 Jake Retzlaff in the team's opening win against Southern Illinois.
The Cougars hit the road for a matchup against reigning AAC Champions SMU on Friday night in a battle of two budding passing games. The Mustangs are looking to build up a head of steam ahead of ACC play, will it start with a Power Four win against BYU?
SMU is laying double digits, but I'm eyeing the total for my favorite bet on Friday night, find out below!
BYU vs. SMU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- BYU: +11 (-110)
- SMU: -11 (-110)
Moneyline
- BYU: +360
- SMU: -480
Total:
- 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
BYU vs. SMU How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 2nd
- Game Time: September 6th
- Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- BYU Record: 1-0
- SMU Record: 2-0
BYU vs. SMU Key Players to Watch
BYU
Jake Retzlaff: Named the starting quarterback of the Cougars, Retzlaff started in style in the team’s Week 1 win against Southern Illinois, 41-13. He completed 20-of-30 passes for 333 yards and three touchdowns as the Cougars offense was humming. Retzlaff averaged nearly 11 yards per drop back as well, a sign that this offense may get back to its vertical passing game.
SMU
Preston Stone: Stone had a slow start to the Mustangs’ Week 0 come-from-behind win, but showed up late to avoid a massive upset. In Week 1 against an outmatched Houston Christian team, Stone completed six-of-nine passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns while he split duties with backup Kevin Jennings. Stone appears to be the firm choice as QB1, but a strong showing against a Power Four opponent would help ease concerns that Jennings can take his job.
BYU vs. SMU Prediction and Pick
While SMU got off to a shaky start in Reno, the team still ended up putting up a decent offense showing as well as finishing with 29 points. Predictably, the team routed an FCS school en route to a 57-point effort in a tune-up for a more challenging opponent in BYU.
The Mustangs continue to play at a fast tempo and hunt explosive plays, which I believe will be available against BYU, who allowed four explosive plays despite the blowout win against Southern Illinois.
The Cougars do play at a methodical tempo, but I’m encouraged by Retzlaff’s arm talent. As noted above, he averaged nearly 11 yards per dropback and can test the SMU defense vertically. BYU has capable pass catchers as well as a bellcow running back in LJ Martin, so I believe that the Cougars can create scoring opportunities in this one.
Despite the shaky result against Nevada, which I believe had some poor turnover luck and bad weather in play, SMU’s offense still has a ton of upside to hang 35+ on mediocre defenses like BYU, but the Cougars offense has me believing that this game will go over the total.
PICK: OVER 54.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.