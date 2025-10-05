Is Calvin Ridley Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Cardinals)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (knee, elbow) is listed as questionable for Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.
However, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ridley has a "good chance" of playing on Sunday.
This is good news for a Titans offense that was shut out in Week 4 and has struggled all season long. Ridley played a season-low 54.0 percent of the snaps in Week 4, but it's possible that numbers jumps up if he's able to go on Sunday.
After catching seven of his 14 targets in the first two games of the season, Ridley has just three catches on 10 targets since. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has been struggling a bit, and the Tennessee offense is one of the worst in the NFL, leading to the team being set as a massive underdog in Week 5.
Here's a look at how I'd bet on Ridley in the prop market if he's ruled in for this matchup.
Best Calvin Ridley Prop Bet for Week 5 vs. Cardinals
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Calvin Ridley OVER 2.5 Receptions (-155)
This season, Ridley has just 10 catches on 24 targets in four games, but he's at least seen a pretty steady dose of looks from rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
Ridley has three or more receptions in two of his four games, although he's failed to clear this prop in back-to-back weeks. I expect a little bit of a bounce back from Ridley as long as he's able to play through his injuries.
The Titans are major underdogs in this matchup, meaning they'll likely need to throw the ball to play catch up at some point on Sunday. Ridley reeled in seven catches in the first two weeks of the season, and he's worth a look to get back to that number if he receives six or more targets again in Week 5.
