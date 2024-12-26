Cardinals vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 17 (Trust Kyler Murray?)
The Cardinals were once viewed as the favorite to win the NFC West, but the team is already out of postseason contention in Week 17 as the team faces the division favorite, the Rams on Saturday night.
However, the Cardinals offense has remained a strong unit and can play spoiler against the Rams after a blowout win against LA at home earlier this season. Can Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. help pull an NFC West upset?
Here’s three player props to target for this one.
Best Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Cardinals vs. Rams
- Kyle Murray OVER 228.5 Passing Yards
- Blake Corum Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+500)
- Marvin Harrison Jr. OVER 3.5 Receptions
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Kyle Murray OVER 228.5 Passing Yards
This number is a fairly pedestrian mark for the Cardinals signal caller, and I’m going to go over on his passing yard prop with an eye on his success earlier this season against the Rams.
Yes, the Cardinals have dropped four of five games to fall out of postseason contention, but the passing game is still performing at about a league average level.
Murray has cleared this number in three of the last five games and has at least 30 passes in all but five games this season.
In Week 2 against the Rams, Murray passed for 266 yards with a dominant display of downfield passing, completing only 17 passes to get to that number.
Blake Corum Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Corum hasn’t found the end zone yet, but he continues to get a fair share of carries as his rookie season continues, averaging five carries over the last five games, including eight in a pair of them.
At long odds, Corum continues to warrant a look as he receives full drives at a time in place of starting running back Kyren Wiliams. Of course, he is limited to a few sets of possessions that need to yield points relative to some of the more consistent performers on the roster, but I’m going to take a stab on Corum’s number.
Corum has played about three full possessions for the Rams, while rotating in for others, and at an implied probability of 16%, I’ll bank on him to cash in for the first time of his career.
Marvin Harrison Jr. OVER 3.5 Receptions
The rookie wide receiver’s production has been volatile this season, but he has remained a key point of the offense, averaging nearly seven targets per game.
Harrison has only converted 100 of his targets into 51 catches, which is a concern long-term about his ability to be a true No. 1 target, but I also can’t ignore this volume in a game that his team is a considerable underdog.
He had his coming out party against the Rams, catching four of eight targets in Week 2 for 130 yards and two touchdowns. With a high rate of targets against a middling secondary, I like Harrison to clear this receptions total.
