Cardinals Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Can Arizona Continue to Ascend?)
The Arizona Cardinals have proven last season’s turnaround wasn’t a fluke, improving to 8-9 under Jonathan Gannon in just his second year as head coach.
Their leap from back-to-back 4-win droughts shows promising signs for 2025 — particularly given Kyler Murray’s injury resilience for the first time since 2022.
Here’s a closer peak at their win total and what to expect from Arizona this season.
Arizona Cardinals 2025 Win Total Odds
- Over 8.5: -120
- Under 8.5: +100
Kyler Murray's Arrival Drastically Boosts Expectations in Arizona
Those positive steps have translated to higher expectations with a win total line set at 8.5 in 2025.
Murray finished last season with 3,851 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and an additional 572 rushing yards — marking it his most complete performance when healthy.
Under Gannon’s stewardship, Murray has grown more patient and poised, showing fewer turnovers by season’s end. Murray is gaining a solid rapport with Marvin Harrison Jr. and appears focused on extending plays outside the pocket.
This offseason has seen a major shift in the roster’s DNA, especially on defense. The Cardinals invested significantly by re-signing veteran Calais Campbell, adding pass rushers Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, and drafting Walter Nolen — a top-tier interior disruptor — in the first round. With defensive coordinator Nick Rallis now equipped with a deeper, more athletic line, Arizona looks to escape its bottom-tier defensive rankings and graduate to the NFL's middle class.
Despite the defensive upgrades and Murray’s maturity, the 2025 schedule sharpens the challenge after a favorable stretch to start the year. With San Francisco and Los Angeles still expected to lead the division (+170 each to Arizona’s +400), the path to nine wins requires both health, consistency and a little bit of magic. Betting the under on the 8.5-win total at even money is more understandable, but this team has enough momentum to nudge clear when Murray stays upright.
For what it’s worth, the Cardinals are no longer a rebuilding afterthought; they’re a quietly improved squad figuring out whether they can sustain their ascension through 2025.
