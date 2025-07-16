SI

Cardinals Win Total Projection for 2025 Season (Can Arizona Continue to Ascend?)

Sean Treppedi

Kyler Murray is spring boarding from his best NFL season into 2025, which is projecting more success from the Cardinals in 2025.
The Arizona Cardinals have proven last season’s turnaround wasn’t a fluke, improving to 8-9 under Jonathan Gannon in just his second year as head coach. 

Their leap from back-to-back 4-win droughts shows promising signs for 2025 — particularly given Kyler Murray’s injury resilience for the first time since 2022.

Here’s a closer peak at their win total and what to expect from Arizona this season.

Arizona Cardinals 2025 Win Total Odds

  • Over 8.5: -120 
  • Under 8.5: +100

Kyler Murray's Arrival Drastically Boosts Expectations in Arizona

Those positive steps have translated to higher expectations with a win total line set at 8.5 in 2025.

Murray finished last season with 3,851 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and an additional 572 rushing yards — marking it his most complete performance when healthy.

Under Gannon’s stewardship, Murray has grown more patient and poised, showing fewer turnovers by season’s end. Murray is gaining a solid rapport with Marvin Harrison Jr. and appears focused on extending plays outside the pocket.

This offseason has seen a major shift in the roster’s DNA, especially on defense. The Cardinals invested significantly by re-signing veteran Calais Campbell, adding pass rushers Josh Sweat and Dalvin Tomlinson in free agency, and drafting Walter Nolen — a top-tier interior disruptor — in the first round. With defensive coordinator Nick Rallis now equipped with a deeper, more athletic line, Arizona looks to escape its bottom-tier defensive rankings and graduate to the NFL's middle class.

Despite the defensive upgrades and Murray’s maturity, the 2025 schedule sharpens the challenge after a favorable stretch to start the year. With San Francisco and Los Angeles still expected to lead the division (+170 each to Arizona’s +400), the path to nine wins requires both health, consistency and a little bit of magic. Betting the under on the 8.5-win total at even money is more understandable, but this team has enough momentum to nudge clear when Murray stays upright.

For what it’s worth, the Cardinals are no longer a rebuilding afterthought; they’re a quietly improved squad figuring out whether they can sustain their ascension through 2025.

