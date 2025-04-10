Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 10
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers are on a potential collision course for a second-round playoff matchup, but first they’ll play on Thursday night in their third-to-last game of the regular season.
These teams will also play on the final day of the regular season, but it won’t matter to Cleveland since it already locked up the No. 1 seed in the East.
The Cavs picked up a win on Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls, but Donovan Mitchell (ankle) sat out in that matchup. He’s listed as out for Thursday’s game along with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Max Strus.
So, Jarrett Allen is the only Cavs starter who will suit up on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Pacers have won eight of their last 10 games and five in a row to put themselves in the top four in the Eastern Conference standings. Can they cover as major favorites against a shorthanded Cleveland team?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs +9.5 (-108)
- Pacers -9.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Cavs: +350
- Pacers: -455
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Cavaliers vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Cavs record: 63-16
- Pacers record: 48-31
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Donovan Mitchell – out
- Evan Mobley – out
- Darius Garland – out
- Max Strus – out
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Ben Sheppard – questionable
- Quenton Jackson – doubtful
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Myles Turner OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (+140)
With Jarrett Allen on a minutes limit and Evan Mobley out, Turner could be in line for a big game for the Pacers on Thursday.
This season, the big man is shooting 39.7 percent from 3, and he’s taken at least seven shots from deep in each of his last four games. Not only that, but Turner has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in six of his last 10 matchups, shooting 42.9 percent from deep over that stretch.
He’s a worth a shot at +140 odds on Thursday.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Pacers are the bet to make with so many Cavs out of the lineup:
The Cavs are sitting several players on Thursday, including starters Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Max Sturs. Plus, Jarrett Allen has been on a minutes limit as of late.
So, we’re essentially getting the Cavs’ bench (which is good) as a nine-point dog against the Pacers, who still have a shot at the No. 3 seed in the East. I’m not buying it.
Indiana should roll in this game, as it has won five in a row and eight of its last 10 to surge into the No. 4 seed and potentially overtake the Knicks for the No. 3 spot.
Tyrese Haliburton is playing at an All-Star level again, and the Pacers rank third in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.
I can’t trust the Cavs here with so many key players sitting out.
Pick: Pacers -9.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
