Central Michigan vs. Toledo Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
Central Michigan takes a trip to the Glass Bowl to face the defending MAC Champions Toledo, who are trying to get back into the championship game.
The Chippewas must win its three remaining games to make a bowl game but is down to either its third or fourth-string quarterback this season. Up against a talented Toledo team, the Chips are catching more than two touchdowns. Can the Rockets take care of business at home?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Central Michigan vs. Toledo Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Central Michigan: +14.5 (-110)
- Toledo: -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Central Michigan: +450
- Toledo: -630
Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Central Michigan vs. Toledo How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, November 12th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Glass Bowl
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Central Michigan Record: 3-6
- Toledo Record: 6-3
Central Michigan vs. Toledo Key Players to Watch
Central Michigan
Jaydn Glasser: The fourth-string quarterback stepped in for the ineffective third-stringer, Tyler Jefferson, to engineer a scoring drive to close out a blowout home loss to Bowling Green. It’s unclear if Glasser gets the nod, he will look to build on a five-for-seven effort for 57 yards in mop-up duty for CMU.
Toledo
Tucker Gleason: Gleason has been up-and-down this season but has been a weapon as a rusher and has a high ceiling, evident in a fourth-quarter rally to beat Eastern Michigan and keep the team’s MAC title hopes alive. On the season, Gleason has completed 61% of his passes with 18 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions with another four TDs on the ground.
Central Michigan vs. Toledo Prediction and Pick
Central Michigan doesn’t have a viable offense anymore with either Jefferson or Glasser under center.
While Toledo hasn’t been as dominant as last year’s title-winning team, the defense has remained one of the best in the conference and should shut down the Chippewas' limited offense.
The Rockets are 32nd in yards per play allowed and rank top 20 in the country in tackles for loss. Looking at the state of Central Michigan, which has scored 20 total points in the last two weeks against two top-flight defenses, I can’t see the team finding many answers.
The implied CMU team total is 16.5, and I love this matchup for the Rockets' defense to suffocate the Chips' offense.
PICK: Central Michigan Team Total UNDER 16.5
