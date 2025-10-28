Chiefs vs. Bills Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs stumbled out of the gates of the 2025 NFL season, but all of a sudden, they're 5-3 and looking like arguably the best team in the league.
Week 9's Game of the Week will feature the latest chapter in the Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen rivalry. The Bills struggled against the Chiefs in the postseason, but they've found success against them in the regular season. This time around, Buffalo is set as a slight home underdog.
Chiefs vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Chiefs -2 (-109)
- Bills +2 (-112)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -130
- Bills +105
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-109)
- UNDER 52.5 (-110)
Chiefs vs. Bills How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Game Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Chiefs Record: 5-3
- Bills Record: 5-2
Chiefs vs. Bills Betting Trends
- Chiefs are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Chiefs' last seven games
- Chiefs are 4-1 ATS in their last five games played in Buffalo
- Chiefs are 0-5 ATS in their last five games played in November
- Bills are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 13-6 in the Bills' last nine games
Chiefs vs. Bills Injury Reports
Chiefs Injury Report
- Isiah Pacheco, RB - Questionable
- Josh Simmons, OT - Questionable
- Trey Smith, G - Questionable
- Omarr Norman-Lott, DT - IR
- Nazeeh Johnson, S - IR-R
Bills Injury Report
- Joshua Palmer, WR - Questionable
- Matt Milano, LB - Questionable
- DaQuon Jones, DT - Questionable
- Ed Oliver, DT - Out
- Terrel Bernard, LB - Questionable
Chiefs vs. Bills Key Player to Watch
- Patrick Mahomes, QB - Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes enters Week 9 as the betting favorite to win his third NFL MVP award. He has been phenomenal this season, showing flashes of his younger self. He has completed 67% of passes for 2,099 yards, which is an average of 262.4 passing yards per game, along with 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He has also used his legs more than he has in recent years, racking up 280 yards on the ground along with four touchdowns.
Chiefs vs. Bills Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm backing the Chiefs to win and cover as short favorites in Buffalo:
The Bills' offense remains one of the best in the NFL, but their defense has struggled. They rank just 13th in opponent EPA per play and 26th in defensive DVOA. Bills fans should be scared of this year's version of the Chiefs, which has been far better by almost every metric than they were when they went 15-2 last season. Their offense is better than it's been in years, including ranking fifth in DVOA and fourth in EPA per play, but they are also better than the Bills defensively.
The Chiefs are a step above the Bills at this point in this season. I think they win and cover in the one-point spread in this spot.
Pick: Chiefs -2 (-109) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
