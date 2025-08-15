Chiefs vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Preseason Week 2
The Chiefs and Seahawks will close out Friday’s preseason doubleheader with an interconference matchup that flips the script from Week 1.
Kansas City rolled out its starters in the opener against Arizona before giving way to Gardner Minshew and Bailey Zappe in a 20-17 loss, while Seattle kept Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp, and most of its first-teamers on ice in a tie with Las Vegas.
This week, the Seahawks’ starters are expected to get at least a series or two, giving them an early-game edge against a Chiefs squad that may be without Patrick Mahomes and other key pieces entirely.
It’s a rare preseason setup where the early minutes could carry outsized weight — and Seattle’s mix of fresh legs, home-field advantage, and more seasoned quarterback depth makes this one worth watching closely if you're curious — like I am — about what the Seahawks should look like this season.
Chiefs vs. Seahawks Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Chiefs +2.5 (-102)
- Seahawks -2.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Chiefs (+120)
- Seahawks (-142)
Total
- Over 39.5 (-105)
- Under 39.5 (-115)
Chiefs vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
Seattle’s edge in this matchup begins with the fact that its first-team offense will likely see more snaps than Kansas City’s top unit, so, just given how Drew Lock and the second string moved the ball last week, I see that as exploitable. The Seahawks ran for 170 yards against the Raiders, and that rushing depth — led by George Holani’s 61-yard effort — is well-positioned to challenge a Chiefs defense that allowed Arizona to average over five yards per carry. Minshew is capable, but Kansas City’s offense stalled almost entirely once he left the game in Week 1, and Zappe’s two interceptions in limited work underline a chalkful of risk for turnovers.
Seattle’s defense also forced two turnovers against Las Vegas, a sign that its opportunistic secondary could again swing momentum. With Darnold’s efficiency in early drives and Lock’s ability to extend possessions, the Seahawks are built to control both pace and field position. In a matchup where Kansas City’s preseason priorities lean more toward evaluation than winning, Seattle’s combination of starter minutes and proven depth gives them the inside track to a decisive result.
Final score prediction: Seahawks 23, Chiefs 17.
