College Football National Championship Odds: Alabama, Oregon Surging After Week 5
There has been a ton of movement in the odds to win the national title in the 2025 college football season, as several ranked teams fell on Saturday.
The two biggest games of the night -- Alabama vs. Georgia and Oregon vs. Penn State -- finished with the road teams (Alabama and Oregon) pulling out upset wins, vaulting both squads into the too-four in the odds to win the title.
Bama is +800 (behind only Ohio State, Oregon and Texas) to win after taking down Georgia 24-21 on Saturday. Oregon moved into the No. 2 spot in the odds after beating Penn State in overtime. The Nittany Lions have fallen to +800 to win the national title -- tied with Alabama for the fourth-best odds.
Those four teams weren't the only squads that played top-25 opponents and saw their odds shift after Week 5.
Earlier in the day, LSU dropped a matchup with SEC foe Ole Miss, moving the Tigers to +2700 to win the title at FanDuel while Ole Miss jumped up to +2000, which is good for the ninth-best odds in the country.
Three more top-25 teams -- USC, Florida State and TCU -- all lost in Week 5, which could cause a shakeup in the AP Poll as well as the latest odds. Only USC (+8000) has better than +10000 odds out of that group ahead of Week 6.
The Ohio State Buckeyes (+500) remain the favorite after they won 24-6 against Washington on Saturday. Still, Ohio State has some serious competition in the Big Ten, as both Oregon and Penn State are viable contenders in the 2025 season.
Here's a look at the latest odds to win the national championship, with six different teams sitting at +950 or shorter odds after Week 5.
2025 National Championship Odds
- Ohio State: +500
- Oregon: +600
- Texas: +700
- Alabama: +800
- Penn State: +800
- Georgia: +950
- Miami: +1400
- Oklahoma: +1900
- Ole Miss: +2000
- Texas A&M: +2200
- LSU: +2700
- Notre Dame: +2700
- Indiana: +3500
- Tennessee: +5000
- Michigan: +5000
- Missouri: +5000
- Texas Tech: +5500
- USC: +8000
- Auburn: +8000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
