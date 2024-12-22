College Football National Championship Odds Set Texas as Favorite After Opening Round of Playoffs
The first ever round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is in the books. Unfortunately, there was little drama in the first four games as the favorite dominated in each of them.
Now, it's time to look ahead to the second round, which will include the top four teams that enjoyed a BYE this weekend including Oregon, Georgia, Boise State, and Arizona State. Seeding of teams has been a huge discussion point amongst fans and it's potential effect on the outcome of the playoff is clear when you take a look at the latest odds to win it all.
College Football Playoff Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Texas +330
- Ohio State +380
- Oregon +400
- Penn State +475
- Georgia +550
- Notre Dame +550
- Boise State +7000
- Arizona State +7000
Texas Listed as Favorite to Win College Football Playoff
Despite having two losses on the season, not winning their conference championship, and being the No. 4 ranked team in the AP Poll, Texas is the betting favorite to win the National Championship. Meanwhile, the undefeated Oregon Ducks are third on the list at +400.
The reason for this is their path to the final. They get a relatively easy quarter final matchup against Arizona State and DraftKings already has them set as a 13.5-point favorite. That spread is four points higher than the spread for their first round game against Clemson.
Meanwhile, the top team in the country, Oregon, has an extremely tough matchup ahead of them in Ohio State, the team many people believe is the second best team next to the Ducks. The winner of that game will likely come out of the quarterfinal as the new favorite to win it all, but good luck picking which of those two power houses will win the Rose Bowl.
Six of the final eight teams are given a realistic shot of winning it all. Boise State and Arizona State, while doing enough to get first round BYEs, are each listed at 70-1 to win the National Championship.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.