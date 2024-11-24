College Football Opening Odds for Week 14: Rivals Texas vs. Texas A&M Meet with College Football Playoff Stakes
The final week of the regular season is here!
With plenty on the line, including conference championships, bowl eligibility, and the College Football Playoff, everything comes down to the regular season finale. There are plenty of marquee matchups with a ton at stake, most notably Texas vs. Texas A&M with a ton of CFP implications.
That SEC clash between in-state rivals isn’t the only one with a ton on the line as well as the annual ‘Iron Bowl’ between Alabama and Auburn as well as a host of decisive Big 12 matchups.
Get ready for Week 14 here with the opening odds for every game on the card, starting on Tuesday, featuring a ton of Friday games, and closing out on Saturday.
College Football Opening Odds for Week 14
Tuesday, November 26th
- Toledo (-7.5) vs. Akron, O/U: 48.5
- Kent State vs. Buffalo (-21.5), O/U: 52.5
Thursday, November 28th
- Memphis vs. Tulane (-13.5), O/U: 55.5
Friday, November 29th
- Ball State vs. Ohio (-14.5), O/U: 53.5
- Oregon State vs. Boise State (-18.5), O/U:
- Oklahoma State vs. Colorado (-14.5), O/U: 65.5
- Minnesota vs. Wisconsin (-1.5), O/U: 44.5
- Miami (Ohio) vs. Bowling Green (-2.5), O/U: 44.5
- Navy vs. East Carolina (-2.5), O/U: 58.5
- Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss (-26.5), O/U: 60.5
- Liberty (-1) vs. Sam Houston, O/U: 48.5
- Utah State vs. Colorado State (-6.5), O/U: 60.5
- Texas State vs. South Alabama (-1.5), O/U: 62.5
- Stanford vs. San Jose State (-2.5), O/U: 54.5
- Georgia Tech vs. Georgia (-20.5), O/U: 54.5
- Nebraska vs. Iowa (-4.5), O/U: 39.5
- Utah vs. UCF (-7.5), O/U: 48.5
Saturday, November 30th
- Miami (Florida) (-10.5) vs. Syracuse, O/U: 67.5
- Washington vs. Oregon (-18.5), O/U: 51.5
- Purdue vs. Indiana (-27.5), O/U: 56.5
- Notre Dame (-6.5) vs. USC, O/U: 52.5
- Houston vs. BYU (-11.5), O/U: 42.5
- Arizona State (-8.5) vs. Arizona, O/U: 51.5
- Kansas State vs. Iowa State (-2.5), O/U: 52.5
- Illinois (-7.5) vs. Northwestern, O/U: 46.5
- Florida (-13.5) vs. Florida State, O/U: 46.5
- Rutgers vs. Michigan State (-1.5), O/U: 46.5
- Fresno State vs. UCLA (-10.5), O/U: 46.5
- Pittsburgh vs. Boston College (-3.5), O/U: 49.5
- Kansas (-1.5) vs. Baylor, O/U: 59.5
- TCU (-2.5) vs. Cincinnati, O/U: 59.5
- West Virginia vs. Texas Tech (-3.5), O/U: 62.5
- Air Force (-2.5) vs. San Diego State, O/U: 43.5
- Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois (-11.5), O/U: 45.5
- Michigan vs. Ohio State (-20.5), O/U: 44.5
- Tennessee (-10.5) vs. Vanderbilt, O/U: 47.5
- South Carolina vs. Clemson (-2.5), O/U: 49.5
- UTSA vs. Army (-6.5), O/U: 54.5
- Louisville (-3.5) vs. Kentucky, O/U: 49.5
- UConn (-10.5) vs. Massachusetts, O/U: 51.5
- Duke (-4.5) vs. Wake Forest, O/U: 54.5
- Louisiana (-10.5) vs. Louisiana-Monroe, O/U:
- North Texas (-11.5) vs. Temple, O/U: 63.5
- Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan (-5.5), O/U: 56.5
- Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International (-8.5), O/U: 52.5
- Coastal Carolina (-1.5) vs. Georgia State, O/U: 55.5
- Southern Mississippi vs. Troy (-16.5), O/U: 48.5
- South Florida (-4.5) vs. Rice, O/U: 53.5
- Old Dominion (-4.5) vs. Arkansas State, O/U: 58.5
- Maryland vs. Penn State (-23.5), O/U: 48.5
- Auburn vs. Alabama (-11.5), O/U: 52.5
- California vs. SMU (-11.5), O/U: 57.5
- Arkansas vs. Missouri (-3.5), O/U: 54.5
- North Carolina State vs. North Carolina (-3.5), O/U: 56.5
- UAB vs. Charlotte (-3.5), O/U: 57.5
- Florida Atlantic (-1.5) vs. Tulsa, O/U: 56.5
- Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky (-1.5), O/U: 60.5
- Kennesaw State vs. Louisiana Tech (-12.5), O/U: 42.5
- UTEP vs. New Mexico State (-2.5), O/U: 51.5
- Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern (-2.5), O/U: 62.5
- Wyoming vs. Washington State (-17.5), O/U: 58.5
- Oklahoma vs. LSU (-5.5), O/U: 47.5
- Texas (-6.5) vs. Texas A&M, O/U: 49.5
- Nevada vs. UNLV (-19.5), O/U: 56.5
- Virginia vs. Virginia Tech (-7.5), O/U: 48.5
- Marshall vs. James Madison (-2.5), O/U:
- New Mexico (-2.5) vs. Hawai’i, O/U: 60.5
