College Football Opening Odds for Week 9: Which College Football Playoff Contenders Can Keep Undefeated Records?
As we hit the end of October, we are starting to get a more clear picture on the College Football Playoff candidates.
One of the several remaining unbeatens is Penn State, who will resume play after a BYE week with a road trip to face a revitalized Wisconsin team with backup quarterback Braedyn Lock reinvigorating the offense.
Elsewhere in SEC play there are a ton of consequential games on deck, with LSU travelling to face Texas A&M in a potential College Football Playoff elimination game.
The action gets started on Friday night with a battle of two of the arguably best teams in the Group of Five ranks when Boise State and UNLV meet in a showcase for the CFP.
Get started with Week 9 below with the opening odds for each game.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
College Football Opening Odds for Week 9
Tuesday, October 22nd
- Sam Houston (-7) vs. Florida International, O/U: 46.5
- UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech (-7.5), O/U: 51
Wednesday, October 23rd
- Liberty (-24.5) vs. Kennesaw State, O/U: 47
- Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State (-21.5), O/U: 63.5
Thursday, October 24th
- Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion (-2), O/U: 54
- Syracuse vs. Pitt (), O/U:
Friday, October 25th
- Louisville (-7) vs. Boston College, O/U: 54
- Boise State (-3) vs. UNLV, O/U 66.5
- Rutgers vs. USC (-14), O/U: 54
Saturday October 26th
- Texas (-18.5) vs. Vanderbilt, O/U: 53.5
- Missouri vs. Alabama (-13.5), O/U: 56.5
- LSU vs. Texas A&M (-3), O/U: 54
- BYU (-2) vs. UCF, O/U: 54.5
- Kansas vs. Kansas State (-10), O/U: 56.5
- West Virginia vs. Arizona (-2), O/U: 54.5
- Utah (-4) vs. Houston, O/U: 38
- Buffalo vs. Ohio (), O/U:
- Nebraska vs. Ohio State (-25.5), O/U: 49
- Notre Dame (-13.5) vs. Navy, O/U: 52
- Washington vs. Indiana (-6.5), O/U: 52
- Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss (-19.5), O/U: 48
- Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech (-8), O/U: 52.5
- North Carolina vs. Virginia (-5), O/U: 60.5
- Charlotte vs. Memphis (-19.5), O/U: 57.5
- Tulane (-8) vs. North Texas, O/U: 65
- Arkansas (-7.5) vs. Mississippi State, O/U: 57.5
- Georgia State vs. Appalachian State (-7.5), O/U: 63
- Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) (-11.5), O/U: 46.5
- Temple vs. East Carolina (-7.5), O/U: 48
- Illinois vs. Oregon (-21.5), O/U: 55.5
- Northwestern vs. Iowa (-14), O/U: 38
- Maryland vs. Minnesota (-4.5), O/U: 46.5
- Rice vs. Connecticut (-6.5), O/U: 45.5
- Wake Forest (-2.5) vs. Stanford, O/U: 55
- Oklahoma State vs. Baylor (-3.5), O/U: 65
- Southern Mississippi vs. James Madison (-24), O/U: 54
- Eastern Michigan (-4) vs. Akron, O/U: 52
- Northern Illinois (-11) vs. Ball State, O/U: 49.5
- Bowling Green vs. Toledo (-3.5), O/U: 47.5
- Kent State vs. Western Michigan (-17.5), O/U: 59.5
- UTSA (-8.5) vs. Tulsa, O/U: 55.5
- Oregon State vs. Cal (-9.5), O/U: 49
- New Mexico vs. Colorado State (-5.5), O/U: 65.5
- Louisiana-Monroe vs. South Alabama (-7.5), O/U: 47
- Florida State vs. Miami (-20.5), O/U: 55
- Utah State vs. Wyoming (-2.5), O/U: 55.5
- Troy vs. Arkansas State (-7.5), O/U: 52.5
- Penn State (-7) vs. Wisconsin, O/U: 47.5
- Michigan State vs. Michigan (-6), O/U: 41.5
- Auburn vs, Kentucky (-3), O/U: 43
- SMU (-11) vs. Duke, O/U: 48.5
- San Jose State vs. Fresno State (-6.5), O/U: 54.5
- Cincinnati vs. Colorado (-3.5), O/U: 57.5
- Washington State (-14.5) vs. San Diego State, O/U: 55
- Nevada (-2.5) vs. Hawai'i, O/U: 48
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.