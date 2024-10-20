SI

College Football Opening Odds for Week 9: Which College Football Playoff Contenders Can Keep Undefeated Records?

Oct 5, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) drops back in the pocket and looks to throw a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
As we hit the end of October, we are starting to get a more clear picture on the College Football Playoff candidates.

One of the several remaining unbeatens is Penn State, who will resume play after a BYE week with a road trip to face a revitalized Wisconsin team with backup quarterback Braedyn Lock reinvigorating the offense.

Elsewhere in SEC play there are a ton of consequential games on deck, with LSU travelling to face Texas A&M in a potential College Football Playoff elimination game.

The action gets started on Friday night with a battle of two of the arguably best teams in the Group of Five ranks when Boise State and UNLV meet in a showcase for the CFP.

Get started with Week 9 below with the opening odds for each game.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

College Football Opening Odds for Week 9

Tuesday, October 22nd

  • Sam Houston (-7) vs. Florida International, O/U: 46.5
  • UTEP vs. Louisiana Tech (-7.5), O/U: 51

Wednesday, October 23rd

  • Liberty (-24.5) vs. Kennesaw State, O/U: 47
  • Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State (-21.5), O/U: 63.5

Thursday, October 24th

  • Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion (-2), O/U: 54
  • Syracuse vs. Pitt (), O/U:

Friday, October 25th

  • Louisville (-7) vs. Boston College, O/U: 54
  • Boise State (-3) vs. UNLV, O/U 66.5
  • Rutgers vs. USC (-14), O/U: 54

Saturday October 26th

  • Texas (-18.5) vs. Vanderbilt, O/U: 53.5
  • Missouri vs. Alabama (-13.5), O/U: 56.5
  • LSU vs. Texas A&M (-3), O/U: 54
  • BYU (-2) vs. UCF, O/U: 54.5
  • Kansas vs. Kansas State (-10), O/U: 56.5
  • West Virginia vs. Arizona (-2), O/U: 54.5
  • Utah (-4) vs. Houston, O/U: 38
  • Buffalo vs. Ohio (), O/U:
  • Nebraska vs. Ohio State (-25.5), O/U: 49
  • Notre Dame (-13.5) vs. Navy, O/U: 52
  • Washington vs. Indiana (-6.5), O/U: 52
  • Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss (-19.5), O/U: 48
  • Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Tech (-8), O/U: 52.5
  • North Carolina vs. Virginia (-5), O/U: 60.5
  • Charlotte vs. Memphis (-19.5), O/U: 57.5
  • Tulane (-8) vs. North Texas, O/U: 65
  • Arkansas (-7.5) vs. Mississippi State, O/U: 57.5
  • Georgia State vs. Appalachian State (-7.5), O/U: 63
  • Central Michigan vs. Miami (Ohio) (-11.5), O/U: 46.5
  • Temple vs. East Carolina (-7.5), O/U: 48
  • Illinois vs. Oregon (-21.5), O/U: 55.5
  • Northwestern vs. Iowa (-14), O/U: 38
  • Maryland vs. Minnesota (-4.5), O/U: 46.5
  • Rice vs. Connecticut (-6.5), O/U: 45.5
  • Wake Forest (-2.5) vs. Stanford, O/U: 55
  • Oklahoma State vs. Baylor (-3.5), O/U: 65
  • Southern Mississippi vs. James Madison (-24), O/U: 54
  • Eastern Michigan (-4) vs. Akron, O/U: 52
  • Northern Illinois (-11) vs. Ball State, O/U: 49.5
  • Bowling Green vs. Toledo (-3.5), O/U: 47.5
  • Kent State vs. Western Michigan (-17.5), O/U: 59.5
  • UTSA (-8.5) vs. Tulsa, O/U: 55.5
  • Oregon State vs. Cal (-9.5), O/U: 49
  • New Mexico vs. Colorado State (-5.5), O/U: 65.5
  • Louisiana-Monroe vs. South Alabama (-7.5), O/U: 47
  • Florida State vs. Miami (-20.5), O/U: 55
  • Utah State vs. Wyoming (-2.5), O/U: 55.5
  • Troy vs. Arkansas State (-7.5), O/U: 52.5
  • Penn State (-7) vs. Wisconsin, O/U: 47.5
  • Michigan State vs. Michigan (-6), O/U: 41.5
  • Auburn vs, Kentucky (-3), O/U: 43
  • SMU (-11) vs. Duke, O/U: 48.5
  • San Jose State vs. Fresno State (-6.5), O/U: 54.5
  • Cincinnati vs. Colorado (-3.5), O/U: 57.5
  • Washington State (-14.5) vs. San Diego State, O/U: 55
  • Nevada (-2.5) vs. Hawai'i, O/U: 48

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
