College Football Picks Against the Spread for Week 8 Top 25 Games
Another massive slate of college football starts up this weekend as we look to gain a clearer picture of the top of each conference, and in turn the College Football Playoff.
The Saturday slate begins in Louisville, Kentucky, as the Cardinals try to spoil another team's season under Jeff Brohm as Miami enters as an undefeated CFP contender. Can the Cardinals start the day with fireworks as small home underdogs in the lead up to Georgia vs. Texas in the evening window?
Get picks for every top 25 matchup against the spread below!
Season Record: 51-61-1
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon (-27.5)
Oklahoma State vs. BYU Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oklahoma State (+9.5)
The Cougars can seemingly do no wrong, undefeated both straight up and against the spread, and certainly in the mix for a Big 12 title and possibly beyond.
However, if I were to show you just the team’s metrics, the group wouldn’t look as lofty as its record states. The team has a +7 turnover margin this season, which offsets an offense that is 58th in EPA/Play this season. The defense has been sturdy, mainly against the pass, but is outside the top 60 in both EPA/Rush and tackles for loss on the season.
Out of a BYE week, I’m going to trust Mike Gundy’s bunch to play above this rock bottom expectation. With some quarterback questions due to the poor play of Allan Bowman, this can be the game for Gordon to shoulder the load against a middling BYU front.
Miami vs. Louisville Prediction and Pick
Pick: Louisville (+4.5)
Can Jeff Brohm pull another upset as an underdog?
Brohm-led teams are 20-13-2 against the number when catching points dating back to his time at Purdue and in those games are 15-20 straight up.
There should be plenty of explosives from both sides, but at over a field goal, I’ll take the points with the underdog as Louisville's defense can expose Cam Ward’s turnover prone tendencies.
Virginia vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Pick: Clemson (-21)
Nebraska vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
Pick: Nebraska (+6.5)
Auburn vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick
Pick: Auburn (+4.5)
East Carolina vs. Army Prediction and Pick
Pick: East Carolina (+15.5)
While Army has been destroying every team in its path, there comes a point to sell every team, and that’s now against East Carolina.
It’s Week 8 and the Army offense is about to play the first team that is in the top half of the country in net yards per play.
While ECU has been plagued by turnovers all season, this can be a shock to the system for the Black Knights as the team faces some resistance on offense.
Further, the Pirates had a BYE week to prep for the Army triple option, giving the team ample preparation to keep up with the unique triple option offense.
Alabama vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Pick: Tennessee (+3)
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia Tech (+11.5)
Michigan vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
Pick: Michigan (-3)
This feels like a serious step up in class for Illinois, and Michigan’s defense can put a lid on what’s been a much-improved offense with Altmyer under center.
The Wolverines' defense is incredibly aggressive and has the havoc drivers on the defensive line to put Altmyer under pressure. This season, Altmyer is completing less than 55% of his passes with seven turnover-worthy plays under pressure this season. Compare that to when Altmyer is not under pressure – he is completing 72% of his passes with a 13-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio – it's fair to be skeptical about the team’s ability to move the ball on the UM front.
Meanwhile, Michigan may have serious concerns about its passing game, but it may not need much on Saturday. The Illinois defensive line has struggled all season, 105th in defensive line yards and 96th in yards per carry allowed. If the Wolverines are able to hand it to Mullings – and Donovan Edwards – and find success on the ground, the team is going to be able to stay ahead of the chains and find enough scores to outpace the home underdog.
Charlotte vs. Navy Prediction and Pick
Pick: Charlotte (+17)
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas A&M (-14.5)
LSU vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
Pick: Arkansas (+2.5)
Georgia vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia (+3)
UCF vs. Iowa State Prediction and Pick
Pick: UCF (+14)
Kansas State vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick
Pick: West Virginia (+3.5)
Another Saturday, another night game for West Virginia.
I’ll take a shot on the home underdog again as Kansas State is receiving too much of a boost after escaping on the road against Colorado last Saturday.
There are still plenty of questions for the Kansas State’s passing game that is 110th in explosive pass defense. Johnson had some questionable decisions that nearly cost K-State the game last week, and I believe West Virginia's rush defense forces the visitors into third and long and that’ll lead to more mistakes.
Meanwhile, I’ll count on Garrett Greene’s dual-threat ability to play a clean game against a shaky Kansas State secondary to keep this one close throughout.
SMU vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick
Pick: SMU (-14.5)
This is a brutal set up for Stanford, who is traveling back from a cross-country trip to Notre Dame, a third one in five weeks.
The team welcomes an SMU team that is fresh off a BYE and has found its offensive stride with Kevin Jennings under center. The Cardinal are running on fumes, and SMU is not the team that slows down, scoring 34 or more in three straight games since going to Jennings.
More College Football Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.