College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 5
As we continue to collect more data points on each team, we can continue to get a clearer understanding of who the serious contenders are in the Collee Football Playoff discussion.
We will learn some more on Saturday afternoon when Jeff Brohm's Louisville Cardinals travel to face Notre Dame in a game that could seemingly eliminate one team from the conversation. Can Louisville repeat its upset of Notre Dame from last season?
Keep reading to get our straight up picks for every Top 25 matchup in Week 5:
Season Record: 48-13
Virginia Tech vs. Miami (Florida) Prediction and Pick
Pick: Miami (Florida) (-1250)
Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Kansas State (-188)
Two teams off disheartening losses in Big 12 play, I’ll back the home team to get right.
Kansas State is a front-running team. Avery Johnson is an underwhelming passer, but a devastating rusher, who pairs nicely with the likes of DJ Giddens and Dylan Edwards.
When the team can establish the run and play from ahead, the team looks like Big 12 title contenders. When the unit needs to pass to stay ahead of the chains, trouble starts.
Oklahoma State’s defense doesn’t look up to Big 12 title standards thus far, 92nd in yards per carry allowed and 102nd in yards per play allowed. If K-State can push the team backward along the line of scrimmage (81st in defensive line yards), it can be a long day for the Pokes.
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ole Miss (-850)
BYU vs. Baylor Prediction and Pick
Pick: Baylor (-156)
Maybe Baylor is set for a tailspin and starting its new coaching hire early with the ousting of Dave Aranda after losing to Colorado in overtime, allowing a last-second Hail Mary.
However, I’ll back the Bears to take care of business against an undefeated BYU team that is riding high after knocking off Kansas State at home.
While the Cougars deserve praise for the win, the team won the turnover battle 3-0 and had a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown.
BYU is 17th in turnover margin while Baylor has a negative margin, ranking 83rd. I’ll bank on some regression and for the Bears to get on track.
Minnesota vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Pick: Michigan (-375)
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Pick: Arkansas (+140)
Oklahoma vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oklahoma (-130)
Wisconsin vs. USC Prediction and Pick
Pick: USC (-750)
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Pick: Louisville (+176)
Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm is 20-13-1 against the spread (ATS) as a head coach in the role of an underdog since landing at Purdue, and that moniker has carried over to Louisville, including beating Notre Dame at home last season.
Brohm-coached teams since 2017 are 15-19 straight up in games as an underdog.
Mississippi State vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas (N/A)
Iowa State vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
Pick: Iowa State (-610)
Stanford vs. Clemson Prediction and Pick
Pick: Clemson (-2500)
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State (-4000)
Illinois vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Penn State (-1000)
Georgia vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia (-126)
Washington State vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Washington State (+220)
Arizona vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Pick: Utah (-490)
Whether it's Cam Rising or Isaac Wilson, the Utes proved it can adapt to any situation and still compete, even winning games against projected Big 12 title contenders.
The team should be able to take care of business back at home at Rice-Eccles Stadium against an Arizona team that appears to be a one-trick pony. The Wildcats are hyper-focused on the passing game around quarterback Noah Fifita and stud receiver Tetairoa McMillian, who has 33 targets through three games. For reference, Fifita has made 99 pass attempts thus far.
Utah’s defense is far too sophisticated to allow McMillan to take over this game, especially at home. The Utes currently rank 10th in defensive pass success rate and 14th in EPA/Pass.
Trust the home favorite.
Oregon vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon (-4500)
