SI

College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 7 (Can Missouri Upset Alabama?)

Iain MacMillan

Missouri is a home underdog against Alabama in college football Week 7 action.
Missouri is a home underdog against Alabama in college football Week 7 action. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

We're six weeks into the 2025 college football season, and the playoff picture is starting to become clearer. Some teams have fallen off and already failed to live up to preseason expectations, while other teams have gotten off to surprisingly strong starts.

In this article, we're going to take a look at the Week 7 slate, and I'm going to give you my pick to win each and every game that involves a Top 25-ranked team. Point spreads don't matter here; all we care about is winners. Let's jump into it.

All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook

College Football Week 7 Picks for Every Top 25 Game

No. 24 USF vs. North Texas Prediction and Pick

Pick: North Texas -108

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 17 Illinois Prediction and Pick

Pick: Ohio State -690

Pittsburgh vs. No. 25 Florida State Prediction and Pick

Pick: Florida State -400

No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 14 Missouri Prediction and Pick

Pick: Missouri +126

The advanced metrics love this Missouri Tigers team. They enter Week 7 ranking fourth in the country in adjusted EPA per play behind only USC, Oregon, and Ohio State. They also have a Net Success Rate of +19.9% and a Net Yards per Play of +2.27. Alabama ranks below them in all key advanced metrics, including having a Net Yards per Play of just +1.31 with a Net Success Rate of +8%. I'm going to trust the advanced metrics in this one and take Missouri.

Washington State vs. No. 4 Ole Miss Prediction and Pick

Pick: Ole Miss -20000

NC State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame Prediction and Pick

Pick: Notre Dame -2300

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas Prediction and Pick

Pick: Oklahoma -104

It's time to give up on Texas. Their team simply isn't as good as we thought they were before the season began, and Arch Manning needs another year to develop to have a chance at reaching the expectations that were set out for him. Meanwhile, this Oklahoma team has been fantastic, and they head into this week's action ranking fifth in the country in adjusted EPA per play.

Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick

Pick: Georgia Tech -630

No. 22 Iowa State vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick

Pick: Colorado +128

No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 3 Oregon Prediction and Pick

Pick: Oregon -295

Oregon might just be the best team in the country, ranking second in the country in adjusted EPA at +0.41, and their win against Penn State two weeks ago showed that the Ducks are for real. I think they knock Indiana down a peg on Saturday.

Arkansas vs. No. 12 Tennessee Prediction and Pick

Pick: Arkansas +340

Florida vs. No. 5 Texas A&M Prediction and Pick

Pick: Texas A&M -275

Kansas vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Prediction and Pick

Pick: Texas Tech -630

No. 10 Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick

Pick: Georgia -166

No. 15 Michigan vs. USC Prediction and Pick

Pick: USC -134

South Carolina vs. No. 11 LSU Prediction and Pick

Pick: LSU -330

No. 18 BYU vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick

Pick: Arizona +105

No. 12 Arizona State vs. Utah Prediction and Pick

Pick: Utah -210

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting