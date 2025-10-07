College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 7 (Can Missouri Upset Alabama?)
We're six weeks into the 2025 college football season, and the playoff picture is starting to become clearer. Some teams have fallen off and already failed to live up to preseason expectations, while other teams have gotten off to surprisingly strong starts.
In this article, we're going to take a look at the Week 7 slate, and I'm going to give you my pick to win each and every game that involves a Top 25-ranked team. Point spreads don't matter here; all we care about is winners. Let's jump into it.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
College Football Week 7 Picks for Every Top 25 Game
No. 24 USF vs. North Texas Prediction and Pick
Pick: North Texas -108
No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 17 Illinois Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State -690
Pittsburgh vs. No. 25 Florida State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Florida State -400
No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 14 Missouri Prediction and Pick
Pick: Missouri +126
The advanced metrics love this Missouri Tigers team. They enter Week 7 ranking fourth in the country in adjusted EPA per play behind only USC, Oregon, and Ohio State. They also have a Net Success Rate of +19.9% and a Net Yards per Play of +2.27. Alabama ranks below them in all key advanced metrics, including having a Net Yards per Play of just +1.31 with a Net Success Rate of +8%. I'm going to trust the advanced metrics in this one and take Missouri.
Washington State vs. No. 4 Ole Miss Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ole Miss -20000
NC State vs. No. 16 Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Pick: Notre Dame -2300
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oklahoma -104
It's time to give up on Texas. Their team simply isn't as good as we thought they were before the season began, and Arch Manning needs another year to develop to have a chance at reaching the expectations that were set out for him. Meanwhile, this Oklahoma team has been fantastic, and they head into this week's action ranking fifth in the country in adjusted EPA per play.
Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia Tech -630
No. 22 Iowa State vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
Pick: Colorado +128
No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 3 Oregon Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon -295
Oregon might just be the best team in the country, ranking second in the country in adjusted EPA at +0.41, and their win against Penn State two weeks ago showed that the Ducks are for real. I think they knock Indiana down a peg on Saturday.
Arkansas vs. No. 12 Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Pick: Arkansas +340
Florida vs. No. 5 Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas A&M -275
Kansas vs. No. 9 Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas Tech -630
No. 10 Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia -166
No. 15 Michigan vs. USC Prediction and Pick
Pick: USC -134
South Carolina vs. No. 11 LSU Prediction and Pick
Pick: LSU -330
No. 18 BYU vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
Pick: Arizona +105
No. 12 Arizona State vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
Pick: Utah -210
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!