College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 8 (Alabama Will Beat Tennessee in SEC Showdown)

Iain MacMillan

Bet on Alabama to beat Tennessee in college football Week 8.
Bet on Alabama to beat Tennessee in college football Week 8.
With each passing week of the college football season, the play picture becomes more clear. There are some teams who have been proven to be pretenders, meanwhile teams like Indiana has shown that they should be looked at as legitimate national championship contenders.

It's time to move on to the Week 8 slate. There are plenty of games this weekend involving top 25 ranked teams and I'm here to predict the winner in each of them. Point spreads don't matter here, we just care about picking winners.

College Football Week 8 Picks for Every Top 25 Game

Louisville vs. No. 2 Miami Prediction and Pick

Pick: Miami -550

No. 25 Nebraska vs. Minnesota Prediction and Pick

Pick: Nebraska -320

No. 10 LSU vs. No. 17 Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick

Pick: Vanderbilt -135

Vanderbilt continues to be an underrated team. The Commodores are 18th in the country in adjusted EPA per play with a success rate of +11.3% and a Net Yards per Play of +2.52. The underlying numbers for LSU have not been as impressive, ranking 41st in adjusted EPA with a success rate of +7.3% and a Net Yards per Play of +0.84.

No. 12 Georgia Tech vs. Duke Prediction and Pick

Pick: Duke -125

No. 14 Oklahoma vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick

Pick: Oklahoma -210

No. 1 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick

Pick: Ohio State -4500

No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Georgia Prediction and Pick

Pick: Georgia -278

Both teams rank inside the top 30 in the country in rush play percentage, but it's Georgia that has been the far better team at stopping the run. The Bulldogs rank 16th in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 3.1 yards per rush. Ole Miss, on the other hand, has allowed 4.8 yards per carry, which ranks 105th in the country.

No. 4 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick

Pick: Texas A&M -305

Michigan State vs. No. 3 Indiana Prediction and Pick

Pick: Indiana -4500

No. 7 Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick

Pick: Texas Tech -350

No. 22 Memphis vs. UAB Prediction and Pick

Pick: Memphis -2000

No. 8 Oregon vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick

Pick: Oregon -900

Washington State vs. No. 18 Virginia Prediction and Pick

Pick: Virginia -900

No. 21 Texas vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick

Pick: Texas -480

FAU vs. No. 19 South Florida Prediction and Pick

Pick: South Floirda -1700

No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Alabama Prediction and Pick

Pick: Alabama -320

It's time for us to start looking past Alabama's Week 1 loss to Florida State. Their underlying numbers have been fantastic this season, including ranking seventh in the country in adjusted EPA per play. They're going to prove they're the cream of the crop in the SEC on Saturday.

No. 20 USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame Prediction and Pick

Pick: USC +260

The advanced metrics love this USC team. The Trojans lead the entire country in adjusted EPA per play at +0.44, which is 0.07 better than any other team. They also have a Net Yards per Play of +3.00 and a success rate of +13.3%. The Fighting Irish are just 25th in adjusted EPA per play and will struggle more than people think in this one. I think USC is a live 'dog in this game.

No. 16 Missouri vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick

Pick: Missouri -125

No. 23 Utah vs. No. 15 BYU Prediction and Pick

Pick: Utah -170

No. 24 Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick

Pick: Cincinnati -2000




Iain MacMillan

