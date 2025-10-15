College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Top 25 Game in Week 8 (Alabama Will Beat Tennessee in SEC Showdown)
With each passing week of the college football season, the play picture becomes more clear. There are some teams who have been proven to be pretenders, meanwhile teams like Indiana has shown that they should be looked at as legitimate national championship contenders.
It's time to move on to the Week 8 slate. There are plenty of games this weekend involving top 25 ranked teams and I'm here to predict the winner in each of them. Point spreads don't matter here, we just care about picking winners.
College Football Week 8 Picks for Every Top 25 Game
Louisville vs. No. 2 Miami Prediction and Pick
Pick: Miami -550
No. 25 Nebraska vs. Minnesota Prediction and Pick
Pick: Nebraska -320
No. 10 LSU vs. No. 17 Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
Pick: Vanderbilt -135
Vanderbilt continues to be an underrated team. The Commodores are 18th in the country in adjusted EPA per play with a success rate of +11.3% and a Net Yards per Play of +2.52. The underlying numbers for LSU have not been as impressive, ranking 41st in adjusted EPA with a success rate of +7.3% and a Net Yards per Play of +0.84.
No. 12 Georgia Tech vs. Duke Prediction and Pick
Pick: Duke -125
No. 14 Oklahoma vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oklahoma -210
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Prediction and Pick
Pick: Ohio State -4500
No. 5 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Georgia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia -278
Both teams rank inside the top 30 in the country in rush play percentage, but it's Georgia that has been the far better team at stopping the run. The Bulldogs rank 16th in opponent yards per carry, allowing just 3.1 yards per rush. Ole Miss, on the other hand, has allowed 4.8 yards per carry, which ranks 105th in the country.
No. 4 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas A&M -305
Michigan State vs. No. 3 Indiana Prediction and Pick
Pick: Indiana -4500
No. 7 Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas Tech -350
No. 22 Memphis vs. UAB Prediction and Pick
Pick: Memphis -2000
No. 8 Oregon vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick
Pick: Oregon -900
Washington State vs. No. 18 Virginia Prediction and Pick
Pick: Virginia -900
No. 21 Texas vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas -480
FAU vs. No. 19 South Florida Prediction and Pick
Pick: South Floirda -1700
No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Alabama Prediction and Pick
Pick: Alabama -320
It's time for us to start looking past Alabama's Week 1 loss to Florida State. Their underlying numbers have been fantastic this season, including ranking seventh in the country in adjusted EPA per play. They're going to prove they're the cream of the crop in the SEC on Saturday.
No. 20 USC vs. No. 13 Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
Pick: USC +260
The advanced metrics love this USC team. The Trojans lead the entire country in adjusted EPA per play at +0.44, which is 0.07 better than any other team. They also have a Net Yards per Play of +3.00 and a success rate of +13.3%. The Fighting Irish are just 25th in adjusted EPA per play and will struggle more than people think in this one. I think USC is a live 'dog in this game.
No. 16 Missouri vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick
Pick: Missouri -125
No. 23 Utah vs. No. 15 BYU Prediction and Pick
Pick: Utah -170
No. 24 Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick
Pick: Cincinnati -2000
