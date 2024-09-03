Colorado vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
The Colorado hype train hits the road and faces a much improved Nebraska team that has its own exciting prospect on the field.
Dylan Raiola impressed in his first start for the Cornhuskers in Week 1, a 40-7 win for Nebraska while Colorado escaped a difficult FCS matchup in North Dakota State despite a strong showing from the likes of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on offense. How will these two matchup after a blowout win for the Buffs last season, 36-14?
Here's how I'm betting Colorado vs. Nebraska from Lincoln on Saturday night.
Colorado vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado : +7.5 (-120)
- Nebraska: -7.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Colorado: +195
- Nebraska: -240
Total: 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado vs. Nebraska How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 7th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Colorado Record: 1-0
- Nebraska Record: 1-0
Colorado vs. Nebraska Key Players to Watch
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: At the center of the potent Buffaloes passing game, Sanders completed 76% of his passes with 445 yards and four touchdown passes against North Dakota State in the team’s second-half comeback in Week 1. Sanders has proven he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country, but can he do it against a still questionable offensive line on the road against a physical defense?
Nebraska
Dylan Raiola: The five star freshman quarterback looked the part in his debut against UTEP. The freshman made all sorts of throws in the opener, finishing with 238 yards through the air with a 70% completion and 238 yards with two passing touchdowns. Nebraska has been longing for a viable passer, and it may just have it.
Colorado vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick
While Colorado has the offense to stretch a defense thin with the likes of Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr, and LaJohntay Wester, among others, to work with Sanders against a Nebraska defense that did struggle to stay in front of UTEP pass catchers in Week 1, I’m siding with Nebraska to be the more complete roster.
The Cornhuskers will be able to pressure Sanders far more than NDSU did with its elite defensive line, a unit that ranked top 30 in tackles for loss and sacks last season. I expect Nebraska to try and get home without sending extra pressure in hopes of getting an edge on the suspect Buffaloes' offensive line, allowing the team to have more players back in coverage to keep Colorado from scheming up big plays. Further, I’m confident Nebraska can stop the run, a top 10 unit in terms of EPA/Rush last season against a Colorado team that abandoned the ground game completely last week, finishing with a -0.16 EPA/Rush against NDSU, 23rd percentile relative to games last season.
On the other side, Nebraska’s offense looked to be ahead of expectations in Week 1. Raiola was in complete command of the offense, and the likes of transfers Isaiah Neyor and Jamahl Banks showed out at wide receiver, combining for 10 catches and 182 yards with a touchdown each.
Colorado’s defense struggled in the secondary as NDSU was able to move the ball underneath and use its power run scheme to keep pace with Colorado’s offense.
Nebraska has the size up front to protect Raiola and to open up rushing lanes for the Cornhuskers ground game.
While the spread has shifted too far to be interested in the Cornhuskers to cover, I believe we see the game go over the total as Colorado can scheme up a handful of explosive passes. Still, it's Nebraska’s budding offense that gets into the mid-30s and sends the game over the total.
PICK: OVER 58
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.