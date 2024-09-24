Colorado vs. UCF Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
Colorado won a thrilling overtime affair with Baylor in Week 4, including a last-second Hail Mary from Sheeur Sanders to LaJohntay Wester.
Now, the Buffs hit the road to face Big 12 contender UCF in conference play, who appears to be a juggernaut on offense behind a potent run game and transfer quarterback KJ Jefferson.
Can Colorado keep it close? Oddsmakers aren’t so confident, installing the Knights as more than a two-touchdown favorite.
Here’s our full betting preview.
Colorado vs. UCF Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Colorado: +15.5 (-115)
- UCF: -15.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Colorado: +450
- UCF: -630
Total: 63.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Colorado vs. UCF How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 28th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Colorado Record: 3-1
- UCF Record: 3-0
Colorado vs. UCF Key Players to Watch
Colorado
Sheduer Sanders: Sanders added to his list of highlights at Colorado with his last-second touchdown pass, but it’s tough to look past the fact that the Buffs were trailing to Baylor at home. Sanders has been sacked more than any other Power Four quarterback this season, another concerning trend for the Buffs offense.
UCF
RJ Harvey: One of the most explosive rushers in the country, the running back is averaging nearly eight yards per rush this season with eight touchdowns through three games. Can he keep it up with a BYE to freshen up against a poor Colorado defense?
Colorado vs. UCF Prediction and Pick
This is a great setup for a well-rested UCF team that has started the season strong, scoring more than 35 points in each game to start the season.
The Colorado defense has struggled all season, particularly against the run, ranking 100th in explosive rush defense, which is going to play a huge role against the three-headed monster of UCF, who has Harvey, Toledo transfer Peny Boone and Arkansas transfer quarterback Jefferson.
The Knights play fast, but a bit slower than usual this season, closer to the national average, however, Colorado plays at a top-20 tempo, which should give UCF a few more cracks at scoring points in this one. The Knights's pass rush has been sturdy thus far, 21st in Pro Football Focus’ pass rush grade, so the team should be able to sack Sanders and put Colorado behind the sticks.
Now that the point spread is past two touchdowns, I’m far more interested in focusing my bet on the UCF offense to score in this one. The team should name its number against a Colorado defense that looks all out of sorts and is certainly not going to figure out at the Bounce House.
PICK: UCF Team Total OVER 39.5
