Colts Quarterback Change from Anthony Richardson to Joe Flacco Shifts Odds vs. Vikings
We have a quarterback change in Indianapolis.
Former first-round pick Anthony Richardson has been benched for veteran Joe Flacco after the Colts fell to 4-4 on the season with a loss in Week 8.
The move is a win-now play for the Colts after investing such a high pick into Richardson, who is completing less than 50 percent of his passes on the season.
Flacco may give Indy a better chance to win right now, and oddsmakers agree with the latest odds for Indy's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
Colts vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Colts +5 (-110)
- Vikings -5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Colts: +185
- Vikings: -225
Total
- 456.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
There has been some major movement in the odds in this game.
After opening as six-point underdogs, the Colts are now just five-point dogs in Week 9 following the change to Flacco at quarterback. There has also been some movement in the total, as it's gone up a point from 45.5 to 46.5.
Flacco certainly gives the Colts a higher ceiling offensively -- specifically in the passing game. Indy scored 27, 34, and 20 points in the three games Flacco appeared in earlier in the season, going 2-1 in those matchups.
Meanwhile, Richardson is completing just 44.4 percent of his passes for 958 yards, four scores and seven interceptions on the season. While he has a ton of arm strength and athletic talent, Richardson has shown he is not an NFL passer at this stage of his career.
The Colts (4-4) are hoping to upset Minnesota on Sunday Night Football in Week 9.
