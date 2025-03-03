Cooper Flagg vs. Johni Broome National Player of the Year Odds in Dead Heat Ahead of March Madness
With one week left in the college basketball regular season, the Wooden Award is a dead heat.
The two best players, Johni Broome and Cooper Flagg, on the two best teams in the country, Auburn and Duke, are neck-and-neck for the National Player of the Year award with only a few games left for each team.
Broome, who had emerged as the favorite for the Tigers early in the season, was passed by Flagg after the Auburn big man suffered an ankle injury that cost him two games.
Flagg, the future No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has been outstanding for one of the best teams in college basketball history.
However, after becoming an overwhelming favorite, Broome has closed the gap at the helm of a vaunted Auburn team that has already clinched a share of the SEC regular season title with time to spare, the best conference in college basketball history.
The numbers are tight. Broome is averaging 18 points per game with nearly 11 rebounds and three assists while blocking more than two shots on a healthy 50% field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Flagg leads Duke in all the five major categories per game with 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, with more than a block and a steal per game on 49% shooting.
It’s a toss up, and the oddsmakers have it set that way.
2025 National Player of the Year Odds
- Cooper Flagg, Duke: -115
- Johni Broome, Auburn: -115
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
