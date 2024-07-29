Cubs vs. Reds Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, July 29
The Reds and Cubs are falling further and further out of the NL Wild Card race, and a poor series for either team in Cincinnati that gets started on Monday may be curtains for any hopes of making the postseason.
The Reds and Cubs series opener is a projected coin flip, but is there an edge in taking a stance against Cubs starter Jameson Taillon on Monday? Here's how we are looking to bet on this NL Central matchup from Cincinnati.
Cubs vs. Reds Odds, Spread and Total
Run Line
- Cubs: -1.5 (+145)
- Reds: +1.5 (-170
Moneyline
- Reds: -110
- Cubs: -110
Total: 9.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cubs vs. Reds How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 29th
- Game Time: 7:10 PM EST
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports
- Cubs Record: 51-56
- Reds Record: 50-55
Cubs vs. Reds Probable Pitchers
Chicago Cubs: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.27 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds: Jose Quintanta (5-6, 4.03 ERA)
Cubs vs. Reds Key Players to Watch
Chicago Cubs
Seiya Suzuki: Suzuki has found his power since the All-Star break, posting a slugging percentage of .516 since play resumed. In a hitter friendly Great American Ball Park, can Suziki stay hot at the dish?
Cincinnati Reds
Elly De La Cruz: De La Cruz is in an advantageous spot on Friday against Jameson Taillon, who is due for a step back as the season wears on. The shortstop is hitting .276 with a .536 slugging percentage and 13 homers against righties, which is notable against a soft-tossing Jameson Taillon. Further, he’s playing at Great American Ball Park on Monday, where he has .277/.373/.511 slashes with 10 home runs on the season.
Cubs vs. Reds Prediction and Pick
This should be a good matchup for Cincinnati’s lineup, who can tee off on the soft-tossing Jameson Taillon.
The right-hander has an ERA of 2.96, but his xERA is far higher at 3.69 as he struggles to put away batters (10th in whiff percentages and 26th in strikeout rate) and is a predominantly fly ball pitcher, ranking in the 27th percentile in groundball rate.
In a hitter-friendly stadium like Great American Ballpark, Taillon may be in big trouble and hit with some underlying regression.
I’ll side with the bats prevailing on Monday, with Cincinnati having the edge at home.
PICK: Reds ML (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.