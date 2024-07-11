Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Picks Today (Bet Alex Bregman to Go Deep vs. Marlins)
With only 12 games across Major League Baseball today, you may be looking for some additional ways to bet. Here on Daily Dinger, we give you our favorite home run bets so that's exactly what I'm going to do today.
Let's have some fun and wager on a couple of dingers. I'm locked in on two batters to go deep on Thursday's slate.
Best Home Run Bets Today
- Bryan Reynolds Home Run (+400)
- Alex Bregman Home Run (+500)
Bryan Reynolds Home Run vs. Brewers
The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to take on the Milwaukee Brewers this afternoon, who are rolling with Aaron Civale as their starting pitcher. Civale has had issues giving up home runs all season. He has the sixth-highest home run rate amongst all pitchers who have pitched at least 40 innings this season, giving up 1.9 dingers per nine innings.
That means we should feel comfortable backing a member of the Pirates to go long today and the player I'm looking at is Bryan Reynolds, who has shown some strong power this season, already hitting 17 home runs and sporting a slugging percentage of .484. I'll bet on him to hit his 18th home run of the season today at 4-1 odds.
Alex Bregman Home Run vs. Marlins
Roddery Munoz gets the start for the Miami Marlins today and whenever he takes the mound, we should be betting on batters to go yard against him. Amongst pitchers who have pitched at least 40 innings this season, Munoz has the highest home run rate, giving up 3.0 per nine innings. That's 0.7 worse than the next-worst pitcher in that stat.
The member of the Astros I'm going to bet on is Alex Bregman, who is due to hit his 12th home run of the season. He likely will never have another 41-home-run season like he did in 2019, but based on his 25 dingers last season, he's due to get hot in that area. I'll bet on him at 5-1 to go deep tonight.
